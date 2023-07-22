What is They Cloned Tyrone about? Netflix's latest hit, explained

They Cloned Tyrone is one of Netflix's most recent hits and there are a lot of good reasons for that. The MACRO Media film features John Boyega and Jamie Foxx (who is also a producer) in the lead roles, along with actress Teyonah Parris. The idea and script for the film were started in February of 2019, with Brian Tyree Henry as the original lead, although he was later replaced by John Boyega.

Part of the success of the They Cloned Tyrone film is because of the writer's capacity to use humor in a very smart manner while combining the satire of 70s Blaxploitation films and conspiracy theories, thus making for a unique offering.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the They Cloned Tyrone film.

Explaining the They Cloned Tyrone film and its success

The plot and the making of the film

The three main characters (Image via MACRO Media).

The story is a satire of conspiracy theories and has many of the tropes that plagued Blaxploitation films of the 70s.

Set in the aforementioned decade, Fontaine (John Boyega) is a small-time drug dealer who is mourning the loss of his brother and is on the lookout for Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx), who owes him money. When Fontaine decides to confront Charles, he ends up fighting one of his workers, Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris), kick-starting a lot of crazy events involving the government and a lot more.

As mentioned earlier, the film was produced by MACRO Media and Jamie Foxx, besides playing one of the lead roles, has also served as the producer.

They Cloned Tyrone premiered on June 14, 2023, in the American Black Film Festival and also enjoyed a limited theatrical release on July 14. However, most people have watched the film on Netflix, where it has gained a lot of positive reception, ever since it debuted on the platform on July 21.

The appeal of the film

They Cloned Tyrone has been very well-received (Image via MACRO Media).

One of the main reasons that They Cloned Tyrone has been so well-received across the world has been the film's use of humor. The movie understands that it is not meant to be taken very seriously, even if it has some serious topics, so they push the envelope when it comes to the ridiculous and the fantastical.

The movie showcases plenty of aspects regarding the government, the things they hide from most of society, and how that can lead people down a rabbit hole of uncomfortable truths. In a lot of films, this would be used as an epiphany of sorts and would be a very serious and borderline philosophical analysis of society, but here it is used for comedic purposes.

Of course, the element of Blaxploitation cannot be ignored. Set in the 70s, this movie takes a lot of the tropes of that era in film and decides to get the most out of it. This could have been a controversial decision and garnered negative reception, but it was done in a tasteful manner, which has led to people praising this element of the movie.

Final thoughts

Teyonah Parris, Jamie Foxx, and John Boyega in their respective roles (Image via MACRO Media).

They Cloned Tyrone is one of the most interesting films of the year so far. It broke the mold of a lot of different tropes while also being very entertaining and having a compelling cast of characters played by highly skillful actors. All in all, it was a risky bet that has proven to pay dividends for everybody involved.