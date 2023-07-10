"Only waving with one arm": Jamie Foxx conspiracy theorists react as first footage of actor since hospitalization goes viral

American actor Jamie Foxx's recent public appearance following a lengthy hospitalization has garnered reactions from several conspiracy theorists. On July 9, media outlet TMZ posted a video of the 55-year-old star in a boat on the Chicago River where he can be seen waving with one hand.

The outlet reports that Jamie Foxx looked "looking pretty vibrant, and happy to see fans as well," as he waved a peace sign to the cameraman.

Vision4theBlind @Vision4theBlind Jamie Foxx spotted waving to fans on a boat. The first sighting of him since being hospitalized.



The actor appeared to be accompanied by several other guests, including some of his family members, who had been by his side when he was hospitalized for an unknown medical emergency.

Although the new footage obtained by TMZ of Foxx made several fans happy, others suggested bizarre conspiracy theories. One of them commented:

Internet reacts to Jamie Foxx's recent public appearance

After the video of Jamie Foxx waving from a boat on the Chicago River went viral, Internet users were left skeptical. Several users suggested that it was not Foxx but rather his clone who was waving at the cameraman. Others pointed out how it was odd that Foxx did not make his first public appearance in a boat but not a car after he was missing-in-action for several weeks due to his ailing health.

Jamie Foxx's recent public appearance comes after he was rushed to the emergency due to an unknown medical condition. In April 2023, his daughter took to her Instagram handle to share a since-deleted post, revealing that he was taken to an Atlanta hospital for "medical complication."

“From the Foxx Family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11). Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Since then, the details about his health complications have been kept under wraps but several conspiracy theories about the degree of its seriousness have come to the limelight. In fact, in May 2023, Hollywood journalist AJ Benza appeared on an episode of the Dr. Drew online show and cited a source close to Foxx's family, revealing Jamie had "blood clots in his brain" after he got the Covid-19 shot.

