"He's a master at anything he does": Internet pays tribute as fears over Jamie Foxx's health intensify amid 'worst case scenario' report

American actor Jamie Foxx's family is reportedly preparing for the "worst-case scenario" after he still remains in the hospital for a "medical emergency." On May 9, news outlet Radar Online published a report citing sources close to the 55-year-old star who hinted that he was not okay.

An insider told the publication:

“Jamie’s people are saying he’s doing OK and improving, while doctors try to get to the bottom of his problems — but he wouldn’t be in a hospital this long if he was anything close to OK.”

In April 2023, Jamie Foxx was hospitalized in Atlanta for a "medical complication." The news was announced by his daughter on her Instagram handle in a since-deleted post, that read:

“From the Foxx Family: We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11). Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

After the reports that Foxx's family is preparing for the "worst-case scenario" went viral, fans started praying for the actor's speedy recovery from the mysterious health condition.

lil mumu.



Hope he heals soon because he’s a master at anything he does .

Hope he heals soon because he's a master at anything he does .

"Ugh I am praying so hard for him!": Twitterati react emotionally on Jamie Foxx's alleged health reports

Several users prayed for the actor's recovery while pointing out his prolific career in the entertainment industry. Check out some of these reactions below:

M. Raine @itsMarciaAgain This stuff about Jamie foxx is so disheartening bc we grew up watching him/his career. He is one of the few unproblematic faves, and he’s extremely talented. There aren’t too many ppl that have mastered so many things ugh i am praying so hard for him! This stuff about Jamie foxx is so disheartening bc we grew up watching him/his career. He is one of the few unproblematic faves, and he’s extremely talented. There aren’t too many ppl that have mastered so many things ugh i am praying so hard for him!

pulling up to the hospital to pray for jamie foxx

C. Spaulding, VP of MKT



Pray for him and his family. 🏽

Pray for him and his family. 🏽

NUFF @nuffsaidny GOTTA SPEAK IT INTO EXISTENCE. WE NOT LOSING JAMIE FOXX. HE’S GONNA PULL THRU. GOTTA SPEAK IT INTO EXISTENCE. WE NOT LOSING JAMIE FOXX. HE’S GONNA PULL THRU.

nel. @blackexcellent_ 🏾 We cannot lose this legend so soon. Prayers for Jamie Foxx’s speedy recovery We cannot lose this legend so soon. Prayers for Jamie Foxx’s speedy recovery🙏🏾https://t.co/fWwmP33d6Q

Katie Holmes expresses concerns for Jamie Foxx's health

After the reports of Jamie Foxx's deteriorating health went viral, his ex-girlfriend Katie Holmes expressed concern. As per news outlet Pinkvilla, the Dawson's Creek star is quite worried about him. Holmes was reportedly shocked to know about Jamie's health, adding that she will "always care for him."

Foxx and Holmes dated for six years before calling it quits in August 2019.

Days after being missing in action, Foxx took to his Instagram handle on May 4 and expressed his gratitude for prayers and blessings of his fans:

“Appreciate all the love!!!! Feeling blessed.”

Jamie Foxx was also temporarily replaced by Nick Cannon as host of Fox's game show, Beat Shazam!, given his health problems.

Several friends from the film fraternity expressed their prayers for the actor. While speaking to Extra on April 20, comedian Martin Lawrence said:

"I hear he's doing better… My prayers go out for him every night and just wishing the best for him, one of the best that we got in Hollywood."

Actress Tracy Morgan offered her support for Foxx while speaking to Entertainment Tonight and saying:

"He's strong, he's a fighter, he's gonna come out of it and he's good. He's gonna be stronger and better than ever."

While speaking to ET, comedian Steve Harvey prayed and hoped that "everything works out."

