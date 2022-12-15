"Maybe she thought it was just a zoom call": Katie Holmes dress over jeans outfit at Jingle Ball sparks hilarious reactions

American actress Katie Holmes' latest public appearance featuring a Y2K trend sparked several hilarious responses online.

On Friday, December 9, the 43-year-old star graced the red carpet of iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball concert in New York City, where she donned a form-fitting, navy blue minidress along with loose, straight jeans and black trainers.

Katie Holmes surprised everyone by bringing back the dress and jeans combo style from the early 2000s.

Twitter reactions to Katie Holmes' red carpet look

KilljoyKaat @killjoykaat Katie Holmes single-handedly bringing 90s fashion back Katie Holmes single-handedly bringing 90s fashion back https://t.co/ArZHBe1OS9

After Katie Holmes's Y2K look from the Jingle Ball concert went viral, Twitterati was not impressed by the star's efforts. Several users criticized and mocked the Dawson's Creek star's fashion sense, even though she has always been known for a fantastic personal style. Others could not believe that Holmes pulled a Y2K trend on the red carpet.

A section of users applauded Holmes' team for making her the talk of the town again.

caitie delaney @caitiedelaney OHHHHH that pic you guys keep posting of Katie Holmes with the dress over the jeans is from THE PRESENT?? 2022??? I understand now OHHHHH that pic you guys keep posting of Katie Holmes with the dress over the jeans is from THE PRESENT?? 2022??? I understand now

art tavana @arttavana Katie Holmes looks like a collage of three completely different eras. Katie Holmes looks like a collage of three completely different eras. https://t.co/AzKzEv3gro

gretchen @maeby123 @takeyourzoloft This is me in a fitting room last week when I was too lazy to see how the dress would look w/o my pants on @takeyourzoloft This is me in a fitting room last week when I was too lazy to see how the dress would look w/o my pants on

Ausshole mom @Stacy93928325 @takeyourzoloft Looks like she was trying on the shirt to see if it still fits, while already wearing jeans and sneakers. Then it was too late she had to leave. @takeyourzoloft Looks like she was trying on the shirt to see if it still fits, while already wearing jeans and sneakers. Then it was too late she had to leave.

Manna Himcole @_trimspabby @takeyourzoloft This isn’t a 2004 throwback to when fashion was wallowing in the pits of hell!??? @takeyourzoloft This isn’t a 2004 throwback to when fashion was wallowing in the pits of hell!??? https://t.co/Ri6vpaP9Wr

Jessica Albutt @asstronaut_jess @takeyourzoloft It’s giving trying on prom dresses after school hanging out with your friends at the mall. @takeyourzoloft It’s giving trying on prom dresses after school hanging out with your friends at the mall. https://t.co/orFCe4bBvh

Meech @MediumSizeMeech I actually don’t have a witty tweet for this, I’m just very disturbed. Like this CAN’T BE the Katie Holmes who was serving in a knit Khaite sweater and bralette just two summers ago… I actually don’t have a witty tweet for this, I’m just very disturbed. Like this CAN’T BE the Katie Holmes who was serving in a knit Khaite sweater and bralette just two summers ago… https://t.co/LT9uhbMHwz

ideservecouture @ideservecouture Kim thinking she should pull out this look again now that Katie Holmes brought back the real Y2K fashion to red carpet Kim thinking she should pull out this look again now that Katie Holmes brought back the real Y2K fashion to red carpet https://t.co/ICD8hIfQvJ

jett. @madebyjett That picture of Katie Holmes is from 2022???? That picture of Katie Holmes is from 2022???? https://t.co/1OsH517Djr

kelechi @its_kelechi v @ViralMaterialz https://t.co/zFXJ8UCta7 Please for the love of goddess keep this era of fashion in the archives. Love Katie Holmes… but I detest this cursed red carpet era. idc idc idc twitter.com/viralmaterialz… Please for the love of goddess keep this era of fashion in the archives. Love Katie Holmes… but I detest this cursed red carpet era. idc idc idc twitter.com/viralmaterialz…

Katie Holmes' stylist broke her silence over the trolled outfit

After Katie Holmes' Jingle Ball concert outfit received severe backlash online from horrified millennials, her stylist broke her silence and defended the outfit back from the early 2000s.

In an interview with the New York Times, Brie Welch explained the collaboration between her own style and Katie's input.

“We decided the rich color and subtle bustier effect detailing of the top was elegant and would be fun if paired with jeans, creating a more youthful feel for Jingle Ball and the atmosphere there.”

She stated that Holmes is “more than capable of looking cool in an unintentional trend 20 years later”.

As for the sneakers, the stylist shared that it felt appropriate for the concert and the atmosphere of the event.

“On the day of (and because Katie has her own effortless style that should be appreciated here), she said she wanted to wear sneakers, because it was a concert and obviously there would be a lot of dancing to Dua Lipa (and nothing is more comfortable!).”

Welch also took to her Instagram handle to set the record straight by stating that what Holmes was wearing was not a minidress but a navy top.

Born on December 18, 1978, Katie Holmes is a native of Toledo, Ohio. She began her acting career in 1997 by appearing at The Ice Storm as Libbets Casey. Holmes later appeared in Disturbing Behavior, Go, Teaching Mrs. Tingle, Wonder Boys, The Gift, Abandon, and Pieces of April, among many others.

Katie rose to fame by starring in Dawson's Creek in 1997 as Joey Potter. The series ran till 2003.

Her other credits include First Daughter, Batman Begins, Thank You for Smoking, Don't Be Afraid of the Dark, The Kennedys, How I Met Your Mother, Miss Meadows, Woman in Gold, The Kennedys After Camelot, Logan Lucky, Coda, The Secret: Dare to Dream, Alone Together, etc.

