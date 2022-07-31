Does Tom Cruise see Suri? Relationship explored as his daughter makes singing debut in Katie Holmes' film 

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri recently made her singing debut in the latter’s new film Alone Together. Suri reportedly sang the cover of Blue Moon which is played during the opening credits of the movie.

Alone Together is a romantic drama written and directed by Holmes, who also stars in the film alongside Jim Sturgess. Speaking about her daughter’s musical debut, Holmes told Yahoo! Entertainment that Suri is very talented and that she personally enjoys directing talented individuals:

“I always want the highest level of talent. So, I asked her. She's very, very talented. She said she would do it, and she recorded it, and I let her do her thing. That's the way I direct in general. It's like, ‘This is what I think we all want — go do your thing.’”

Holmes also told the publication that this is not her daughter’s only on-screen musical performance as she has also lent her voice to sing for the upcoming film Rare Objects, which was shot last year:

“She actually did sing in ‘Rare Objects,’ which is the film we did last fall. Other than that, she's a 16-year-old kid doing high school.”

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise tied the knot in 2006 and welcomed their daughter Suri that same year. The pair parted ways in 2012 and Holmes was granted custody of their child. Reports suggest that Cruise does not see his daughter often despite getting visitation rights during the divorce.

Looking into Tom Cruise’s relationship with his daughter Suri

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes welcomed Suri in 2006 (Image via Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter Suri was born on April 18, 2006, the same year the two got married. Prior to her birth, the Mission Impossible star told Barbara Walters that he even bought an ultrasound machine at home to see his daughter every day.

At the time, the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine issued a statement against the measure as buying an ultrasound machine at home without a prescription was prohibited in the early 20s. The equipment was reportedly donated to the hospital after Suri was born.

Following Suri’s birth, Cruise told 20/20's Deborah Roberts that his daughter’s arrival was “spiritual”:

“It was everything that we wanted it to be... It was spiritual. It was powerful. It was indescribable. What words can you use? It's still something that I'm processing and keep reliving.”

However, when Holmes and Cruise parted ways in 2012, the former won custody of their daughter. The Jack Reacher actor was also seen with his daughter at Disneyland that year, which marked their last public appearance together.

In 2013, Tom Cruise filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Bauer Media as its magazines reportedly claimed that he had abandoned his daughter. The actor was further offended when he was asked if Holmes filed for divorce “in part to protect Suri from Scientology,” a debatable religious culture. He said:

"There is no need to protect my daughter from my religion.”

However, when the lawyers asked if Holmes had left Cruise because of his association with Scientology, he reportedly said:

“Did she say that? That was one of the assertions, yes.”

TMZ reported at the time that Cruise allegedly mentioned Holmes and Suri no longer practicing his religion. If true, this makes his daughter “suppressive,” a term sometimes used to define people who leave the Church of Scientology and are “cut off” from their close ones who are still practicing Scientology.

When Cruise and Holmes’ marriage came to an end, the former was given visitation rights to see his daughter 10 days a month. He was also ordered by the court to pay Suri’s educational and healthcare expenses alongside $400,000 a year in child support until she turns 18.

Several reports suggest that the actor has since been estranged from his daughter.

Tom Cruise also shares two children, Isabella and Connor, with his ex-wife Nicole Kidman. Both reportedly follow Scientology and continue to be close to the actor. They also recently shared about his film Top Gun: Maverick on social media.

