"Biggest movie star of all time": Twitter celebrates Tom Cruise's 60th birthday

Actor Tom Cruise turns 60 on July 3, 2022. The global superstar has been a part of some of the most iconic Hollywood movies of all time. So it comes as no surprise that he's been trending all over Twitter on this special occasion, with fans from around the world wishing the Top Gun actor a happy birthday.

Fans pour in wishes on Tom Cruise's 60th birthday

Several fans have taken to Twitter to wish the iconic actor a happy birthday. Many mentioned that Cruise is one of the world's greatest film stars, while others praised his charisma and acting skills. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter to Tom Cruise's 60th birthday:

Laxmi Kanth @iammoviebuff007



The Definition of Action Hero in Modern Era.. His daredevil stunts will always makes u awestruck.. Legend.. Happy 60th Birthday #TomCruise ❣️The Definition of Action Hero in Modern Era..His daredevil stunts will always makes u awestruck..Legend.. Happy 60th Birthday #TomCruise ❣️The Definition of Action Hero in Modern Era..🔥 His daredevil stunts will always makes u awestruck..✅ Legend..🙏 https://t.co/3NQupdxWY2

Benny @markbenny961 Happy birthday one of the greatest movie start #TomCruise Happy birthday one of the greatest movie start #TomCruise https://t.co/rFGcEx9cac

Aswin K @NotionsofAswin

Happy 60, Tom Cruise.



#TomCruise The definition of action hero in modern pop culture.Happy 60, Tom Cruise. The definition of action hero in modern pop culture. Happy 60, Tom Cruise.#TomCruise https://t.co/nXmzFHr1nA

Piyush @piyushk72883207 to the legend....turns 60 with same energy and action.... Thank you for entertain us with real action #HappyBirthdayTomCruise #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning Happiest Birthdayto the legend....turns 60 with same energyand action.... Thank you for entertain us with real action #TomCruise Happiest Birthday 🎂to the legend....turns 60 with same energy💫 and action.... Thank you for entertain us with real action #TomCruise #HappyBirthdayTomCruise #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning https://t.co/NpFs8kUMcC

Many fans put out emotional tweets on the special occasion, calling Cruise the ''greatest action hero of all time.'' Some spoke about the actor's charisma and charm whilst also praising his skills as an actor.

Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise's latest film, Top Gun: Maverick, was released in the US on May 27, 2022, to highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the film's tone, characterization, thrilling action sequences, and storyline. It's a sequel to the popular 1986 flick, Top Gun.

A brief description of the film on Paramount Pictures' official YouTube channel states:

''After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose.” Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it.''

Top Gun: Maverick has been a massive commercial success and is the highest-grossing movie of 2022. Cruise's performance in the film also received high praise from critics. Apart from Cruise, the film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, and Val Kilmer, among many others, in pivotal roles.

Tom Cruise's upcoming works

Cruise is currently working on the final two installments in the iconic Mission Impossible franchise: Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to release on July 14, 2023; and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is expected to release on June 28, 2024. Both films are written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie.

Cruise has essayed several memorable characters in many iconic movies over the years. Apart from the Mission Impossible franchise, Cruise has featured in acclaimed films like Stanley Kubrick's Eyes Wide Shut, Paul Thomas Anderson's Magnolia, and many more.

He's also received several awards and nominations over the years, including three Oscar nominations, an Honorary Palme d'Or, and a Golden Globe, among many more.

