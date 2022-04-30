Who is Bobby Wooten III? All about Katie Holmes' new boyfriend as couple indulge in PDA 

Katie Holmes was recently photographed indulging in PDA with her new boyfriend Bobby Wooten III. The couple looked in high spirits as they were spotted kissing and holding hands on the streets of New York City.

They were also seen holding hands and enjoying a drink together during the casual outing. Holmes donned a casual look with white overalls, a white shirt, blue cardigan, white sneakers and sunglasses while her new beau looked comfortable in a gray buttoned shirt, blue jacket, dark blue pants, white sneakers and shades.

Wooten was even spotted exchanging a hug with Holmes' mother Kathy at one point during the outing. According to People, the couple later took the subway and visited the Guggenheim Museum and Central Park.

The latest outing comes after Katie Holmes broke up with New York-based chef Emilio Vitolo. The duo parted ways after dating for less than a year.

The Batman Begins star was previously married to actor Tom Cruise. The pair have a 16-year-old daughter, Suri. Holmes has previously been linked to actor Jamie Foxx.

Everything to know about Katie Holmes' new beau, Bobby Wooten III

Bobby Wooten III is a Grammy-nominated musician best known for his expertise as a bassist. In his official bio, Wooten calls himself a producer, composer and instrumentalist from Chicago.

He also credits his family's gospel, Wooten Choral Ensemble, as his key influence & inspiration. As per his New York University profile, Wooten has previously worked with artists like David Byrne, Jennifer Lopez, Mac Miller, Jennifer Hudson and Rick Ross, among others.

The musician has also worked with Machine Gun Kelly and contributed to ESPN, Nike, Google, Reebok and the TV series Empire. Wooten was part of the bands for the Broadway productions of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and David Byrne’s American Utopia.

The musician opened up about his background while speaking to Bass Magazine in December 2021. He said that the Wooten Choral Ensemble was started by his grandfather in 1949 and later influenced his career.

He further added:

"I was born in New Jersey, and we lived there at a time when my dad was doing pop music and studio work, and playing keyboards in Marcus Miller's band."

Wooten also shared that he started his musical journey by playing the piano but took up bass when he became "a bit older" during the time when "Blink-182 were popping off."

He said that he was a self-taught bassist and never took lessons until he attended college:

"On bass I fully taught myself, learning whatever songs I wanted. Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stevie Wonder, and then a lot of Motown. So then I played keys and bass in the church every week. I never took a bass lesson until I got to college, which was more about learning upright bass."

Wooten also worked on his own internet series titled America: Learn Your History. The series is reportedly inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement. The musician retells history "through the Black lens" in two minute episodes and revisits stories that have been "misunderstood, misled, or lied upon in American education."

Bobby Wooten recently made headlines after news of his relationship with Katie Holmes came to light. However, it is not known when the pair started dating.

