Who is AJ Benza? Jamie Foxx paralyzed and blind claim sparks concern as vaccine propaganda erupts

A claim made by Hollywood journalist AJ Benza that American actor Jamie Foxx has been left "paralyzed and blind" after taking the Covid-19 vaccine has sparked concern online. While appearing on May 31's episode of the Dr. Drew online show, Benza revealed how the 55-year-old has been allegedly suffering from several health complications.

Quoting his source as "someone in the room" with knowledge about Foxx's health, AJ Benza said:

"Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it. The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralyzed and blind."

He continued, stating:

"I am thinking, 'Is that why he blew up on the set a week before this medical emergency happened?' Is that why he fired three or four people because he had had it with these mandates?"

After the alleged claims that Foxx's health deteriorated because of the Covid-19 vaccine, netizens were left concerned and began slamming people who initially slammed them for suggesting the same.

All you need to know about AJ Benza

Born on June 2, 1962, AJ Benza is a native of New York. While attending C.W. Post College, he was recruited by Newsday as a columnist.

As per the news website Famous Birthday, Benza is a writer and television personality who has contributed to gossip columns for newspapers such as the New York Daily News. He has hosted a number of series on television, including High Stakes Poker and A.J. After Hours.

On the personal front, the 60-year-old tied the knot with Virginia Folk in 2003. They share two kids together, Rocco and Roxy.

Twitter reacts to Jamie Foxx's health scare due to Covid-19 vaccine

After the news that a blood clot in Jamie Foxx's brain has left him blind and paralyzed went viral, Twitterati was left concerned. Several users slammed the government and the pharmaceutical companies for earlier stating that the vaccines were safe to inject. They pointed out how the vaccine mandates allegedly made Jamie Foxx's health degrade.

Others prayed for the recovery of the actor, with one even suggesting that the whole situation was "completely avoidable."

Charlie Kirk @charliekirk11





Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Foxx's health being deteriorated due to the Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo via @JohnMappin/Twitter)

Isaac's Army @ReturnOfKappy

Wow, it looks like it's been confirmed that the covid jab caused Jamie Foxx to have a stroke...... Jamie was forced to take it to work on a new movie set he was working on....... #WeWantAnswers #JamieFoxx #VaccineSideEffects #Hollywood #FauciLiedPeopleDied

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Foxx's health being deteriorated due to the Covid-19 vaccine. (Photo via @Travis_in_Flint/Twitter)

Screenshot of a Twitter user reacting to Foxx's health being deteriorated due to the Covid-19 vaccine.

The news about Jamie Foxx's health first came into the limelight on April 11 after his daughter posted on Instagram that he has suffered a "medical complication." No other details regarding his health has been revealed as of yet.

While shooting his current picture, Back in Action, the 55-year-old's medical problems worsened. The film, which also stars Cameron Diaz, has begun filming without Jamie Foxx, who has been replaced with a body double.

