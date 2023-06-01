What did Layah Heilpern say about Lizzo? Singer receives support after slamming body shaming trolls

British YouTuber Layah Heilpern was slammed online after she body-shamed singer Lizzo online. On May 29, the social media personality took to her Twitter handle to share a video of the 35-year-old singer dancing and performing on stage while being dressed in a greenish-blue bodysuit.

Captioning the video, Heilpern questioned how the Juice singer was "THIS fat" when she is constantly active on stage. She also mocked the singer by questioning her diet.

Layah Heilpern @LayahHeilpern How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating 🤣 How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating 🤣 https://t.co/LjXIa4Rlj6

On May 31, Lizzo took to her Twitter handle to slam Layah Heilpern for fat shaming her online. She wrote:

“I JUST logged on and the app and this is the type of s–t I see about me on a daily basis. It’s really starting to make me hate the world."

Screenshot of Lizzo's tweet slamming Layah Heilpern's remarks on her body.

Lizzo also addressed how people speculate that her health is the result of eating fast food.

"Then someone in the comments said I eat ‘lots of fast food.’ I LITERALLY STOPPED EATING FAST FOOD YEARS AGO… I’m tired of explaining myself all the time and I just wanna get on this app w/out seeing my name in some bulls–t.”

As of writing, Lizzo has made her Twitter handle private.

Lizzo could switch to quitting music and living on a farm with her partner

After Lizzo slammed Heilpern, she did not stop her rant about constantly facing brutal remarks about her body. In the tweets, which have since been protected, the Good as Hell singer said that she could easily give up on her current life to move to a farm and enjoy her money.

She also argued that it is "crazy" that she is getting so much hate just because she is fat and said she "hates" it online.

Screenshots of the singer's since-protected tweets addressing the remarks on her body.

The singer then justified her stance by stating that she had always "led by talent" and released good music on topics when they were not that trendy. However, even though her music is encouraging, the About Damn Time singer feels she's still "s**t on."

Screenshot of Lizzo's since-protected tweets addressing the remarks on her body.

Further, she went onto say that "being fat" is not her brand but it is actually “Feel Good Music,” “Championing All People” and “Black Girl Liberation.”

Screenshot of the singer's since-protected tweets addressing the remarks on her body.

A few hours later, the Boys singer made her public account private, but sparked a conversation about her constantly facing fat shaming online.

Twitter reactions on Lizzo being fat-shamed online

After Layah Heilpern's tweet fat shaming the 35-year-old, and the singer's rant defending her body went viral, Twitterati was furious. Several users slammed Heilpern for being insensitive and judgemental for passing remarks on the singer's body even though she has repeatedly fought them in the past.

Others pointed out that the Special singer is talented and being skinny does not equal being healthy.

Jordan B. Goldstein @JB_Goldstein



High vibrations would praise her ability to move and encourage others like her to move with that much vigour



Build people up



Don’t tear them down @LayahHeilpern Low vibrations to go after someone’s appearanceHigh vibrations would praise her ability to move and encourage others like her to move with that much vigourBuild people upDon’t tear them down @LayahHeilpern Low vibrations to go after someone’s appearance High vibrations would praise her ability to move and encourage others like her to move with that much vigourBuild people upDon’t tear them down

Daniel📈 @CCPool_Daniel



Constantly contradicting yourself with hypocritical messages and just being a bad person.



Focus on improving yourself before you talk about others. Layah Heilpern @LayahHeilpern Have you noticed extremely successful and happy people don’t hate on other people online? Interesting how that works! Have you noticed extremely successful and happy people don’t hate on other people online? Interesting how that works! @LayahHeilpern You are actually psychotic and will do or say anything for a bit of frame and money.Constantly contradicting yourself with hypocritical messages and just being a bad person.Focus on improving yourself before you talk about others. twitter.com/layahheilpern/… @LayahHeilpern You are actually psychotic and will do or say anything for a bit of frame and money. Constantly contradicting yourself with hypocritical messages and just being a bad person. Focus on improving yourself before you talk about others. twitter.com/layahheilpern/…

D’Narius Lewis @DnariusLewis @LayahHeilpern The fact that you have to bash and fat shame someone to be relevant is wild. Are you that unhappy? @LayahHeilpern The fact that you have to bash and fat shame someone to be relevant is wild. Are you that unhappy?

megbzk @megbzk @LayahHeilpern I think she has made A LOT of progress. These things take a lot of time. Let’s celebrate that win for her and promote healthy habits in a positive way. Lizzo is still a human being. @LayahHeilpern I think she has made A LOT of progress. These things take a lot of time. Let’s celebrate that win for her and promote healthy habits in a positive way. Lizzo is still a human being.

A. Doyal @filteredhearts @LayahHeilpern How rude! She is a beautiful woman with a gorgeous body and an amazing talent. If you can't appreciate that you should really not post. It makes you look really bad. @LayahHeilpern How rude! She is a beautiful woman with a gorgeous body and an amazing talent. If you can't appreciate that you should really not post. It makes you look really bad.

SavageKingx30 @SavageKingx30 @LayahHeilpern Why can't you mind your business and let her live her life? @LayahHeilpern Why can't you mind your business and let her live her life?

Kait 🎩🪛🍑 @ALOTOkait



Lizzo is THE icon everyone! She's does more for this world then your bitcoin book is going to do. Layah Heilpern @LayahHeilpern How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating 🤣 How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating 🤣 https://t.co/LjXIa4Rlj6 I would be so embarrassed to fat shame ANYONE in 2023. Weight doesn't equal health! You've been lied to by the media since the 90's. There are literally 1000s of articles about it!Lizzo is THE icon everyone! She's does more for this world then your bitcoin book is going to do. twitter.com/LayahHeilpern/… I would be so embarrassed to fat shame ANYONE in 2023. Weight doesn't equal health! You've been lied to by the media since the 90's. There are literally 1000s of articles about it! Lizzo is THE icon everyone! She's does more for this world then your bitcoin book is going to do. twitter.com/LayahHeilpern/…

𝐦𝐨𝐥𝐬 ⋄ ⚘ @hotmessmolsx Layah Heilpern @LayahHeilpern How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating 🤣 How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating 🤣 https://t.co/LjXIa4Rlj6 there could be many reasons for lizzo being fat and just because you don’t know those reasons doesn’t mean you can body shame her twitter.com/layahheilpern/… there could be many reasons for lizzo being fat and just because you don’t know those reasons doesn’t mean you can body shame her twitter.com/layahheilpern/…

Dashund. @chefmade_92 Layah Heilpern @LayahHeilpern How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating 🤣 How is Lizzo still THIS fat when she’s constantly moving this much on stage?! I wonder what she must be eating 🤣 https://t.co/LjXIa4Rlj6 Lizzo is a high volume performer and it’s a full time vegan/vegetarian. So it’s not about health, it’s about looks? Got it. You can be big and in shape. Weight ≠ fitness twitter.com/layahheilpern/… Lizzo is a high volume performer and it’s a full time vegan/vegetarian. So it’s not about health, it’s about looks? Got it. You can be big and in shape. Weight ≠ fitness twitter.com/layahheilpern/…

The controversy comes days after the Soulmate singer clarified earlier how people assume she eats healthy and works out just to lose weight. While speaking to her fans on Tiktok on May 15, she said:

“As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously. I’ve always loved moving my body, I’ve always loved working out. I think a lot of people see a fat person that way and immediately just assume everything they are doing is trying to be thin,” she added at the time. “I’m not trying to be thin, I don’t ever want to be thin.”

As of writing, the Batches & Cookies singer has not addressed why she made her Twitter account private.

Poll : 0 votes