"Enough with the conspiracies": Jamie Foxx vaccine speculation slammed online in wake of actor's prolonged hospitalization

American actor Jamie Foxx's prolonged hospital stay for an anonymous medical emergency has recently sparked vaccine speculations online. On April 12, the 55-year-old star's eldest daughter, Corinne, took to her Instagram, sharing that he had experienced "a medical complication" the day before.
“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”
Foxx was shooting for his forthcoming Netflix film Back in Action in Atlanta, which is helmed by Seth Gordon and stars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.
There were no updates from the actor for three weeks, which prompted several internet users to suggest that Jamie Foxx had a "medical emergency" due to taking the Covid vaccine.
However, several users slammed this baseless theory for unnecessarily spreading fear against vaccines.
"Completely stupid": Twitter reactions on theories regarding Jamie Foxx's prolonged hospitalization
After a few internet users started suggesting that Jamie Foxx's prolonged hospitalization is a result of him taking the Covid vaccine, many netizens were furious. Several people slammed the theories surrounding vaccines, stating that the star had been suffering from high blood pressure which might have caused a stroke.
Others asked people to pray for the actor's recovery instead of concocting new theories without any proof to back their arguments.
Jamie Foxx released broke his silence days after hospitalization
On May 3, Jamie Foxx took to his Instagram handle to break his silence days after he was hospitalized for a medical emergency.
"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."
Foxx also thanked Nick Cannon on Instagram for standing in as host of the Fox game show Beat Shazam, which Foxx established as executive producer and host in 2017.
He wrote:
“Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”
He shared a screenshot of a post by his daughter, Corinne, who is also a DJ on the show. Kelly Osbourne will be replacing her for the time being as the Django Unchained star continues his recovery.
The Oscar winner's note to his fans was published the same day Deadline announced that Nick Cannon will temporarily take his position as a guest presenter on the Fox game program Beat Shazam.
In a statement issued to Deadline, Fox said:
“‘Beat Shazam’ has been an unscripted mainstay on the Fox schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host.”
Foxx received an Academy Award for best actor for his performance as Ray Charles in the music biopic Ray, and his most recent projects include the Netflix comedy horror Day Shift and a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
His next appearances will be in the dog comedy Strays and the sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, both starring John Boyega.