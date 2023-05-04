"Enough with the conspiracies": Jamie Foxx vaccine speculation slammed online in wake of actor's prolonged hospitalization

American actor Jamie Foxx's prolonged hospital stay for an anonymous medical emergency has recently sparked vaccine speculations online. On April 12, the 55-year-old star's eldest daughter, Corinne, took to her Instagram, sharing that he had experienced "a medical complication" the day before.

“We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Jermaine @JermaineWatkins Corinne Foxx: “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”



Real prayers for Jamie Foxx. Corinne Foxx: “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers.”Real prayers for Jamie Foxx. https://t.co/juwi40cWxN

Foxx was shooting for his forthcoming Netflix film Back in Action in Atlanta, which is helmed by Seth Gordon and stars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

There were no updates from the actor for three weeks, which prompted several internet users to suggest that Jamie Foxx had a "medical emergency" due to taking the Covid vaccine.

However, several users slammed this baseless theory for unnecessarily spreading fear against vaccines.

"Completely stupid": Twitter reactions on theories regarding Jamie Foxx's prolonged hospitalization

After a few internet users started suggesting that Jamie Foxx's prolonged hospitalization is a result of him taking the Covid vaccine, many netizens were furious. Several people slammed the theories surrounding vaccines, stating that the star had been suffering from high blood pressure which might have caused a stroke.

Others asked people to pray for the actor's recovery instead of concocting new theories without any proof to back their arguments.

JDB x bigbear l Music & Gaming l Hibernation @JDB_MidNight I've seen some tweets that say "Jamie Foxx is ill because of the vaccine."



Some of you don't know how to read, and don't know him It was already relayed that he suffers from HBP and that it was a matter of time before it + stress would catch up to him.



Stop saying "vax" please I've seen some tweets that say "Jamie Foxx is ill because of the vaccine."Some of you don't know how to read, and don't know him It was already relayed that he suffers from HBP and that it was a matter of time before it + stress would catch up to him. Stop saying "vax" please

Naomi #houseofmoderna 🇺🇦 @nantienomi The anti-vaxxers are pushing this “Jamie Foxx had a stroke from the Covid vaccine” BS… no.. Jamie allegedly had high blood pressure ( which I also have) which can put you at a much greater risk for blood clots and stroke.. The Covid vaccine does NOT cause stroke so stop the lies The anti-vaxxers are pushing this “Jamie Foxx had a stroke from the Covid vaccine” BS… no.. Jamie allegedly had high blood pressure ( which I also have) which can put you at a much greater risk for blood clots and stroke.. The Covid vaccine does NOT cause stroke so stop the lies

Tyrone Wilson @CallTyrone_W People out here blaming the vaccine on Jamie Foxx’s health scare .. y’all crazy. He had high blood pressure , according to his Doctors. That’s what took my Grandma away from me this year — high blood pressure … don’t sleep on it. People out here blaming the vaccine on Jamie Foxx’s health scare .. y’all crazy. He had high blood pressure , according to his Doctors. That’s what took my Grandma away from me this year — high blood pressure … don’t sleep on it.

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on vaccine theories surrounding Foxx's health.

Jo Neil💙 @Oilystool Anti Vaxxers whenever anyone has a medical emergency.



Jamie Foxx had a history of high blood pressure. It isn't the vaccine morons. Anti Vaxxers whenever anyone has a medical emergency. Jamie Foxx had a history of high blood pressure. It isn't the vaccine morons. https://t.co/T5GbezcR0H

Rugged Amethyst #TexasBorn #CaliBred @groove_sdc These sudden new Blue checks are the main people pushing the lie that Jamie Foxx had a stroke cause he took the vaccine.



I hate it here. These sudden new Blue checks are the main people pushing the lie that Jamie Foxx had a stroke cause he took the vaccine. I hate it here.

Imran Sheikh @indieimmy I see the anti vaxxers and conspiracy theorists are out saying Jamie Foxx had a stroke because of the vaccine. Are these people completely stupid? I see the anti vaxxers and conspiracy theorists are out saying Jamie Foxx had a stroke because of the vaccine. Are these people completely stupid? https://t.co/KPemU5H7w1

Screenshot of a Twitter user remarking on vaccine theories surrounding Foxx's health.

Blue Check Galaga @ThadOchocinco Jamie Foxx reportedly had a stroke caused by blood clots and these dumb-dumbs decide to ignore decades of medical history regarding black folks and hypertension and blame the vaccine that he took *two years ago* Jamie Foxx reportedly had a stroke caused by blood clots and these dumb-dumbs decide to ignore decades of medical history regarding black folks and hypertension and blame the vaccine that he took *two years ago*

Jamie Foxx released broke his silence days after hospitalization

On May 3, Jamie Foxx took to his Instagram handle to break his silence days after he was hospitalized for a medical emergency.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

Foxx also thanked Nick Cannon on Instagram for standing in as host of the Fox game show Beat Shazam, which Foxx established as executive producer and host in 2017.

Screenshot of Jamie Foxx's Instagram story.

He wrote:

“Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon. See u all soon.”

He shared a screenshot of a post by his daughter, Corinne, who is also a DJ on the show. Kelly Osbourne will be replacing her for the time being as the Django Unchained star continues his recovery.

The Oscar winner's note to his fans was published the same day Deadline announced that Nick Cannon will temporarily take his position as a guest presenter on the Fox game program Beat Shazam.

In a statement issued to Deadline, Fox said:

“‘Beat Shazam’ has been an unscripted mainstay on the Fox schedule for six seasons and counting. This season, not wanting fans of the game show to miss a minute of the fun, Nick Cannon has offered to fill in as guest host.”

Foxx received an Academy Award for best actor for his performance as Ray Charles in the music biopic Ray, and his most recent projects include the Netflix comedy horror Day Shift and a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

His next appearances will be in the dog comedy Strays and the sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone, both starring John Boyega.

Poll : 0 votes