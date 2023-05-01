"So incredibly insensitive and disrespectful": Jock Zonfrillo vaccine speculation slammed in wake of chef's death at 46

Following the sudden death of Australia-based TV presenter and chef Jock Zonfrillo, at the age of 46, people began speculating that it was due to a Covid vaccine. However, the conspiracy theories were slammed by netizens as soon as they began making their rounds on social media. News of the Scottish chef's death was announced on May 1, 2023, by Network 10. The channel was supposed to air the 2023 season of MasterChef Australia on the same day.

Zonfrillo's wife and children also gave a statement saying that their hearts were "shattered" by the news of his passing. They said:

"So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told... for those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky."

As per the BBC, police discovered Zonfrillo's dead body in a Melbourne residence while conducting a welfare check early on Monday morning. According to Victoria Police, the death is not being investigated as suspicious.

Soon after the news of Jock Zonfrillo's death went viral, netizens began speculating that a Covid vaccine was behind his sudden and mysterious death. However, several others slammed the claims as false, with one of them tweeting:

Scott Keenan @Scott_Keenan So sad to hear about the death of a Jock Zonfrillo. Loved him on MasterChef.



And his Scottish heritage resonated with me too 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿



I read his book recently and he had some difficult and wild times when he was younger.



After news of Jock Zonfrillo's death was announced, anti-vax supporters were quick to jump on the "covid vaccine-related death" conspiracy theory bandwagon. They began suggesting that the chef-author died because he had taken the jab. However, netizens slammed such claims and called people suggesting them "vile" and "insensitive."

Some also suggested that healthy people in their 40s have passed away before and that Zonfrillo's death could have nothing to do with vaccine jabs.

𝓦𝓲𝓵𝓵 🏳️‍🌈 @FruityK0ala The lack of compassion around Jock Zonfrillo’s death to some people and making conspiracies on cause of death when it hasn’t been publicly released is disgusting.



Look at yourself and have some compassion ffs The lack of compassion around Jock Zonfrillo’s death to some people and making conspiracies on cause of death when it hasn’t been publicly released is disgusting.Look at yourself and have some compassion ffs

Nick Holt @realnickholt



It demonstrates extreme congruence bias, and a profound lack of empathy.



#jockzonfrillo Distance yourself from people who impulsively attribute the death of a celebrity to the Covid-19 Vaccine.It demonstrates extreme congruence bias, and a profound lack of empathy. Distance yourself from people who impulsively attribute the death of a celebrity to the Covid-19 Vaccine. It demonstrates extreme congruence bias, and a profound lack of empathy. #jockzonfrillo

Daniel Riordon @Jomothelegend How anyone can determine that Jock Zonfrillo died suddenly from this, I’ll never understand. Anti vax cookers are scum.

RIP and condolences to friends and family of Jock. How anyone can determine that Jock Zonfrillo died suddenly from this, I’ll never understand. Anti vax cookers are scum. RIP and condolences to friends and family of Jock. https://t.co/4WDqpEFx4V

MrDreeps @MrDreepy I’m always unsurprised at the amount of cookers that come out of the woodwork when a celebrity dies. Shame on anyone who is using Jock Zonfrillo’s death to push their anti-vax vile rhetoric. I’m always unsurprised at the amount of cookers that come out of the woodwork when a celebrity dies. Shame on anyone who is using Jock Zonfrillo’s death to push their anti-vax vile rhetoric.

Kelly @kelly_kooper @Bombers83 It’s insane isn’t it? Any way to push their tired old rhetoric, they’ll find it. The funny thing is people have been dying from suicide and heart issues prior to covid but no one was paying close attention then so they conveniently forget that. Very insensitive to Jock’s family. @Bombers83 It’s insane isn’t it? Any way to push their tired old rhetoric, they’ll find it. The funny thing is people have been dying from suicide and heart issues prior to covid but no one was paying close attention then so they conveniently forget that. Very insensitive to Jock’s family.

Dynawilly @dynawilly @Bombers83 The cookers have put their ridiculous unproven cause of death on this poor bloke who passed at a very young age. No respect at all. @Bombers83 The cookers have put their ridiculous unproven cause of death on this poor bloke who passed at a very young age. No respect at all.

Pete- Formally known as Mary Hinge @MaryHin85131863 If you believe that every sudden death is related to the Vax jab, then you are blinkered by your agenda. If you believe that every sudden death is related to the Vax jab, then you are blinkered by your agenda.

Gail Clifford @GailClifford7 @chook_is_back @MaryHin85131863 The number of sickos on here that, within minutes of the announcement, were using Jock Zonfrillo’s death as a bandwagon to jump on for their agenda. Revolting! @chook_is_back @MaryHin85131863 The number of sickos on here that, within minutes of the announcement, were using Jock Zonfrillo’s death as a bandwagon to jump on for their agenda. Revolting!

Peter Mescalchin @magnetikonline The mental gymnastics cookers will perform to instantly tie the death of Jock Zonfrillo somehow to COVID vaccines is staggering. 🤦‍♂️ The mental gymnastics cookers will perform to instantly tie the death of Jock Zonfrillo somehow to COVID vaccines is staggering. 🤦‍♂️

Several people, including chef Colin Fassnidge, Gordon Ramsay, and Australian singer Jimmy Barnes, paid tribute to the deceased MasterChef Australia judge.

In a statement issued to media houses, Network 10 and MasterChef said that they were shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Jock Zonfrillo's death. The CEO of Endemol Shine Australia, Peter Newman, also issued a statement in the wake of Zonfrillo's passing. He said that Zonfrillo was loved by the team and that his passion for food and MasterChef Australia was infectious.

Newman added that Zonfrillo was a "brilliant" companion to the contestants on the show and wanted noting but the best for them. He noted that the chef and author would be missed by the show's team.

Peter Grant(Auld Dubrach)1714-1824 @deadplumtree

RIP big man Sad to hear the sudden death of Glasgow born chef Jock Zonfrillo from @masterchefau RIP big man Sad to hear the sudden death of Glasgow born chef Jock Zonfrillo from @masterchefau RIP big man https://t.co/DyvzsvUqWL

Jock Zonfrillo, who was born in Glasgow in 1976, started working in kitchens at the age of 12. At 15 he became one of the Turnberry Hotel's youngest-ever apprentices. Two years later, he began working at the renowned Hyde Park Hotel for Michelin-starred British chef Marco Pierre White.

However, Zonfrillo said that even though his career was taking off, he was broke, homeless, and hooked on drugs when he was a teenager. In his 2021 book, Last Shot, he spoke at length about his problems with drug abuse.

He said he started over when he moved to Australia in 2000. He then opened several restaurants, the most popular of which was the award-winning Restaurant Orana in Adelaide, which he opened in 2013.

Sahar Adatia @sahar_adatia It will take a long time to accept the world is without Jock Zonfrillo. His vibrant personality, humour, zest for life & food injected such joy into MasterChef & enlivened Australian television. A devastating, immeasurable loss, beyond comprehension. Rest in peace #MasterChefAU It will take a long time to accept the world is without Jock Zonfrillo. His vibrant personality, humour, zest for life & food injected such joy into MasterChef & enlivened Australian television. A devastating, immeasurable loss, beyond comprehension. Rest in peace #MasterChefAU https://t.co/C4UWGItw7B

The presenter was revealed as a member of a brand-new host lineup for MasterChef Australia in 2019.

However there were some controversies during Zonfrillo's career. Millions of dollars in debt forced Orana to shut its doors in 2020, and former colleagues, notably Pierre White, criticized Last Shot for being false.

As of writing, the official cause of death has not been revealed.

