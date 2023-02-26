“God decides when we are done”: Nick Cannon opens up about having more kids after welcoming 12th child

Nick Cannon, an American television host, has spoken out about the possibility of having more children in the future.

After welcoming his 12th child, Halo Marie Cannon, in December 2022, the 42-year-old celebrity was questioned if he was done procreating when speaking with Entertainment Tonight on February 24.

"Yeah, yeah, yeah. God decides when we're done, but I believe I definitely got my hands full. And I'm so focused. I'm locked in. But when I'm 85, you never know. I might."

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed Halo after losing their firstborn, a son named Zen, in December 2021 due to brain cancer, five months after his birth.

Nick Cannon shares juggling 12 kids alongside work is all about balance

In the same interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nick Cannon shared that juggling personal and professional life is all about balance and once priorities are all aligned, "the flow is a lot easier."

"Everybody thinks it's time management. It's energy management. If there's any kind of low frequencies or dissension in there, that's what messes up the scheduling. As long as we're all on the same page and we all got the same goal — to be the best parents we could possibly be — that works and then the scheduling is the scheduling."

Cannon first became a father in 2011 when he welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. The Drumline star then went on a breeding spree and fathered twin boys, Zion and Zillion, along with a daughter, Beautiful Zeppelin, with former radio personality Abby De La Rosa.

Together with model Brittany Bell, Nick Cannon welcomed his daughter Powerful Queen, son Golden Sagon, and Rise Messiah. He also has a son, Legendary Love, with Bre Tiesi. Nick and model LaNisha Cole share a 4-month-old daughter, Onyx Ice.

While speaking with ET, Cannon said his goal as a father is to make sure his children have a bright future and can do whatever they wish.

"It's a blessing, man. Like, hopefully, because of what I am able to do, my kids can do whatever they want to do, to be able to be in a position that if they want to be a nuclear physicist, I know somebody at an Ivy League school that I could [hit up]. If they want to go into the military, if they want to be artists, if they want to be actors, it's a thing where we have the capability. Let's start talking about it now so we can help your dreams come true."

Aside from this, Cannon was also surprised to see his former partners, Kim Kardashian and Mariah Carey, make a TikTok video together.

Calling it an "epic," Nick Cannon said that the song used in the video was produced by him when he was working with Mariah, which made it "special."

The video also featured Kardashian's daughters, North West and Monroe.

