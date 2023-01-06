“Glenda from seed of chucky”: Kim Kardashian’s natural hair in North West’s TikTok video leaves netizens in splits

Kim Kardashian is once again at the center of mockery after her daughter North shared a video on their joint TikTok account where Kim’s natural hair was revealed. Netizens had hilarious reactions to the revelation.

(Image via TikTok/@kimandnorth)

The video was shared on December 25, where the mother-daughter duo lip-synced to Baby, It’s Cold Outside. Kim was sitting on the bed with her natural shoulder-length damp hair open and pulled to the side, without any extensions. Previously, Kim sported a platinum blonde hair color which she changed to honey-blonde a few weeks ago.

Kim Kardashian @KimKardashian Thoughts on Honey? Should I dye my hair platinum again or go dark? Thoughts on Honey? Should I dye my hair platinum again or go dark? https://t.co/YBlyl87z51

In the TikTok video shared by 9-year-old North, her 42-year-old mother is seen dressed in solid mauve pajamas. North first acts out the line of the title of the song by crossing her arms and rubbing her shoulders as if she's cold. She then kneels on the ground to act out the same while wearing red holiday festive pajamas.

However, the video, which was meant to be playful, brought Kim Kardashian tons of criticism once again. One person on Twitter compared Kim's natural hair look to Glenda from the 2004 horror-comedy movie Seed of Chucky.

Drakaris @Drakari92224067 @maredparry Why she look like Glenda from seed of chucky @maredparry Why she look like Glenda from seed of chucky

Kim Kardashian revealed changing her hair back to black on Twitter

On December 25, the same day this TikTok video was posted, Kim shared another video on Twitter announcing the return of her natural black hair. Clad in a glittery silver dress, Kim appeared alongside Chris Appleton, her hairstylist in the video, and said:

"We're back."

Kim's new look was probably for the annual Christmas Eve party celebrated by the Kardashian-Jenner family. However, Kim's hair in the TikTok video seemed nothing like the long and thick black hair, instead it looked thinner and less healthy.

Despite flaunting multiple hair colors over the years, North West's Christmas TikTok revealed Kim Kardashian's real hair. Kim’s wet hair looked slightly damaged, which was probably the result of multiple dye sessions.

People took to Twitter to share their reactions. Many lamented the loss of her natural black, silky, and glossy hair. One person said Kim's hair must be exhausted because of the continuous bleaching.

One user commented on the condition of Kim Kardashian's real hair. They said that if this is what her hair looks like despite having money to get the best hair treatment and maintenance, they feel much better with their own hair.

Mared Parry 🎬 @maredparry Realising that this is what Kim Kardashian’s real hair looks like despite having the best possible care that money can buy has made me feel so much better about my own ngl Realising that this is what Kim Kardashian’s real hair looks like despite having the best possible care that money can buy has made me feel so much better about my own ngl https://t.co/i6gsrrPaVR

People commented that they never realized so many people used fake hair to make their hair look better than it was. Users noted that information like this should be made public.

(Image via Twitter/@immsshiz)

Sophie-Anne B. 🌻💙💛 @SophieAnneB Glad Kim Kardashian showed her real hair - Frizzy and bleached dried like the rest of us mortals Glad Kim Kardashian showed her real hair - Frizzy and bleached dried like the rest of us mortals https://t.co/qo3Qz3maqT

Ash @AshKar601 Ive never watched the Kardashians nor follow them but I applaud @KimKardashian for showing us her real hair. She always looks so glam. Its to nice to see her looking natural and of course still very pretty. Ive never watched the Kardashians nor follow them but I applaud @KimKardashian for showing us her real hair. She always looks so glam. Its to nice to see her looking natural and of course still very pretty.

(Image via Twitter/@HollywoodClassy)

Amidst all the comments criticizing Kim, one person praised her for letting North take a video of her real hair. They said that it was helpful to the young girls and women who suffer from low self-esteem, and that it went to show them that everyone is imperfect, even celebrities. It also showed them that diversity is what makes everyone unique and beautiful.

