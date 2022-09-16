"The Chucky show almost feels like the Cobra Kai of horror": Twitter goes wild as Chucky season 2 first trailer drops

Twitter went berserk after the trailer for Chucky season 2 was released on Thursday, September 15, 2022. The show will premiere on Syfy and USA Network on October 5, 2022, and will follow the expansion of the haunted doll's killing spree with multiple other Chuckies.

Chucky is an American horror television series that is directed by Don Mancini. It features actors Zackary Arthur, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Brad Dourif, among others.

The trailer gave a sneak peek into the new journey of the surviving kids who are shifted to a Catholic school and what follows after Chucky multiplies himself.

The synopsis for season 2 of the show reads:

After his diabolical plan to invade America's children's hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?

Fans of the franchise took to Twitter to express their excitement about the new season, and could not stop raving about certain scenes from the trailer.

For instance, one fan called the trailer the "Cobra Kai of horror."

Read on for what is expected of Chucky season 2.

Twitterati is excited for Chucky season 2; can't stop raving about Glen and Glenda's exchange from the trailer

The trailer for the upcoming season of the show released on Thursday, September 15, 2022. Apart from the main cast, the second season will also see other characters from the Child's Play franchise return to the show.

A fan pointed out on Twitter that the trailer included references to former films in the Child's Play franchise.

Ta'Shaun L. Eades @tayy_thr33 @ChuckyIsReal @USA_Network . @SYFY I love the second trailer it looks awesome this is giving my vibes, references, easter eggs of Child's Play 3, Bride of Chucky, and Seed of Chucky which is my favorite child's play movies but Child's Play 2 is still my favorite @ChuckyIsReal @USA_Network @SYFY I love the second trailer it looks awesome this is giving my vibes, references, easter eggs of Child's Play 3, Bride of Chucky, and Seed of Chucky which is my favorite child's play movies but Child's Play 2 is still my favorite💙.

Another fan is suspecting the death of Andy Barclay, essayed by actor Alex Vincent, Chucky's original owner and archenemy, who has been tormented by the doll since 1988 with the first-ever film Child's Play.

While the trailer itself has proved to be exciting for fans of the franchise, the scene that has almost everyone hooked is the exchange between Glen and Genda, who come across Nica Pierce after they visit their mother. Pierce, who has been under Chucky's influence since the 2017 film Cult of Chucky, tells the sisters that their mother is a murderer and believes that she is in love with Pierce.

More information about Chucky season 2

Chucky is the main antagonist in the Child's Play franchise, which began in 1988. He is portrayed as a vicious serial killer, who, as he bleeds after suffering a gunshot wound, transfers his soul into a "Good Guy" doll and continuously tries to transfer to a human body.

eU Bear @BearUNLV @ChuckyIsReal @USA_Network @SYFY Season 1 was phenomenal. Really looking forward to Season 2. Y'all did such a good job maintaining what makes Chucky equally terrifying and hilarious. @ChuckyIsReal @USA_Network @SYFY Season 1 was phenomenal. Really looking forward to Season 2. Y'all did such a good job maintaining what makes Chucky equally terrifying and hilarious.

While the first three Child's Play films focused on Chucky's pursuit of Andy Barclay, the films that followed have seen his resurrection and his efforts at trying to take over other humans.

The 2017 film Cult of Chucky witnessed him learn how to split his soul into many bodies, and thus create a cult. Both seasons of the ongoing television series are thus sequels to the 2017 film. The first season was released in 2021, and the second season will be out in October.

Chucky season 2 will stream on Syfy and USA Network on October 5, 2022.

