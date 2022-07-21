Why will Chucky Season 2 not be a part of SDCC 2022? Theories explored

After a successful debut season in 2021, Chucky season 2 is slated to release later this year, with fans eagerly waiting for updates from the franchise. The San Diego Comic-Con 2022 was supposed to bring some news from the show's creators, but it was recently announced that Chucky's panel at the SDCC has been canceled.

Don Mancini, the program creator, revealed this information in a video message uploaded by Syfy. Though he did not state a concrete reason, he said the team reconsidered the decision to host the panel and settled on canceling it. Of course, this is sad news for the fans eagerly awaiting updates on the show. Mancini has, however, confirmed that a new trailer for Chucky season 2 would drop on Saturday, July 21, 2022.

The first season of the show initially premiered on October 12, 2021.

Chucky Season 2 panel: Was the SDCC appearance canceled because of COVID-19?

In the video message released by Syfy, the production company behind the popular series, Mancini is seen explaining that the show has pulled out from the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. Though Mancini does not explicitly state a reason for the cancelation, he did mention the phrase "an abundance of caution."

Probably, Mancini was referring to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the United States over the past few days. This could indeed turn out to be a good decision from the team. Moreover, fans will still get to see the new trailer for Chucky season 2, sure to contain some surprises.

The second season of the horror show will most likely arrive somewhere around October, much like the debut season in 2021. The upcoming trailer will confirm all the details about the new season while offering a glimpse into the famous Child's Play universe. The show's upcoming season is also rumored to have a bunch of new cast members.

What is Chucky about?

Based on the film character of the same name, Chucky is one of the more well-known figures in the horror industry, sitting up there with the likes of Freddie Krueger and Jason Voorhees. The franchise has become a fan favorite since its inception in the late 1980s. The doll's character was first introduced in Tom Holland's Child's Play (1988).

The new series was created by the original writer Don Mancini. The synopsis for the show reads:

"Before Annabelle of the "Conjuring" movie series, there was another terrifying doll. After a vintage doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begins to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from the cursed doll's past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

The show had eight episodes in the first season and received critical reception. The cast includes Brad Dourif, Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Carina Battrick, Michael Therriault, Barbara Alyn Woods, Devon Sawa, and Travis Milne, among many others.

