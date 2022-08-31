5 things to know about Chucky Trill murder

Chucky Trill, originally named Corey Detiege, a rising rapper from Sugar Land, Texas, unfortunately lost his life in a predawn highway shooting in March 2021. The heart-wrenching story of his death is all set to be revisited and explored in the upcoming episode 19 of The First 48 season 22.

The brand new episode of the highly arresting and top-rated true-crime series will make its arrival on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 8 PM EST, exclusively on A&E Network.

Episode 19 has been titled, Raw Deal. The official synopsis for the upcoming The First 48 season 22 episode, released by A&E, reads:

"When hip-hop artist Chucky Trill is gunned down on a highway after leaving a nightclub, Gwinnett County Homicide must retrace his steps to find the killer."

Since A&E dropped the news for its upcoming episode that explores the chilling murder story of the rising Texas rapper Chucky Trill, the audience has been quite curious to learn all about the heartbreaking murder case.

Without further delay, let's jump right in and find out some vital facts about the 2021 Chucky Trill murder case, ahead of the debut of the upcoming episode 19 of The First 48 season 22 on A&E, this Thursday.

Learn 5 facts about the Chucky Trill murder case, before the new The First 48 season 22 episode's release on A&E

1) Who was Chucky Trill?

Corey Detiege, famously known as Chucky Trill, was a Texas-based rising rapper, whose life ended in a merciless 2021 shooting. The highly talented rapper originally belonged to Sugar Land, Texas. Darrell W. Williams Sr., the 1990s rapper best known as D of Trinity Garden Cartel, is Chucky Trill's father. Trill followed in his father's footsteps and pursued a career in the music industry as a rapper.

The late rapper had released several noteworthy songs since his debut. He released the song, Back Stabbers, in June 2017 and went on to release the song Streets Don’t Love A Soul, in August 2018. It was the biggest hit of his career and got approximately 116k airplays on Soundcloud and 1.7 million views on YouTube.

Other songs on his music list include Keisha, Situations, Basic, Fish Scale, Taking Notes, Street Verified, Double Up, Buss It, and Next to Blow. His last song was Double Up, which he sang in September 2020.

2) What happened to the rising Texas rapper, Chucky Trill?

Reportedly, on March 5, 2021, Chucky Trill was shot on his way back from a night club. The incident took place on Interstate 85 in suburban Atlanta near the Jimmy Carter Boulevard exit at 3 a.m.

The rising Texas rap artist passed away after he was taken to a nearby hospital. He was just 33 years of age at the time.

Reportedly, someone opened fire right after pulling up beside Trill's car on Friday, March 5, 2021, cutting his bright future short and ending his life. Thereafter, the shooter reportedly fled the location.

3) Who is the prime suspect in the murder of the rising rap artist?

A still of James Edward Thomas (Image Via Fox 5 Atlanta)

Nine months after the horrifying suburban Atlanta shooting, a man named James Edward Thomas was arrested for the brutal murder of Texas rapper Chucky Trill.

The man was 34 years of age when he was taken into police custody. He is currently the prime suspect in the bone-chilling shooting in Atlanta that took place on March 5, 2021, and took the life of rising American rap artist Trill.

4) Where did authorities arrest James Edward Thomas?

James Edward Thomas was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (Image for representation Via Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Reportedly, James Edward Thomas, the 34-year-old suspect in the Chucky Trill murder case, was arrested by authorities at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The man was getting off an airplane when authorities made the arrest and took him to prison.

5) What happened to James Edward Thomas?

According to police reports, James Edward Thomas was taken to Gwinnett County prison on December 18, 2021, on four accounts of aggravated assault and one account of malice murder in the inhuman killing of the 33-year-old Texas rapper, originally named Corey Detiege.

James Edward Thomas is currently being held in prison without bond.

Don't forget to watch episode 19 of The First 48 season 22, titled Raw Deal, arriving this Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 8 PM EST, on A&E Network.

