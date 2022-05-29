What time will Origins of Hip Hop air on A&E? Release date, artist list, plot and more details explored

Origins of Hip Hop is a brand new, highly anticipated documentary series that is all set to make its debut on Monday, May 30, at 10:00 pm ET/PT, exclusively on A&E.

The docuseries will explore the moving origin stories of an array of beloved hip-hop artists who have enriched the culture and genre with their groundbreaking contributions, including Busta Rhymes, Fat Joe, Eve, and Grandmaster Flash among others.

The documentary series will reportedly have eight episodes in total. Mass Appeal has served as the producer of the A&E docuseries. The co-owner of Mass Appeal Records and the much-celebrated rapper Nas will be the narrator of the documentary series.

Since the trailer for Origins of Hip Hop was dropped by A&E on April 19, 2022, hip-hop fans have been buzzing with anticipation and excitement as they eagerly wait to witness the exhilarating and motivational journey of their favorite Hip-Hop stars.

Without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about the much-awaited A&E documentary series before it makes its arrival.

Everything you need to know about A&E's docuseries Origins of Hip Hop before its premiere

What is the release date and time of Origins of Hip Hop?

Origins of Hip Hop, the heart-stirring eight-episode documentary series, will be premiering on Monday, May 30, 2022, at 10:00 pm ET/PT, exclusively on A&E.

The official synopsis that was released along with the trailer for the documentary series by A&E, reads:

"In each one-hour episode, “Origins of Hip Hop” delves into the inspiring origin story of one of Hip Hop’s biggest stars as collaborators, friends, family, and the artists themselves take viewers to where their stories began and trace their path to success. The series premiere Memorial Day, Monday May 30, at 10pm ET/PT."

Trailer for the A&E docuseries and what to expect

It is safe to say that the trailer for the docuseries gives a good glimpse of what to expect. By the looks of it, viewers will be in for an eye-opening and inspiring journey into the world of hip-hop.

As revealed in the trailer, eight hip-hop legends will share their interesting origin stories and anecdoes from their career. They will talk about how they came to the spotlight, led a revolution in the hip-hop genre and and became iconic stars.

Without a shred of doubt, the docuseries will take the audience on an emotionally charged ride.

Which legendary artists will feature in the docuseries?

As disclosed in the trailer, the list of artists to be featured in the A&E documentary series includes Busta Rhymes, Grandmaster Flash, Eve, Fat Joe, Ice-T, Lil Jon, Ja Rule and Uncle Luke.

These unforgettable hip-hip artists will delve into their experiences in the industry and even surprise fans with their stories. The docuseries will provide the invaluable opportunity of getting to know these legendary icons on a more personal level.

Elaine Frontain Bryant, the head of A&E's programming, said on the topic of the docuseries, as reported by Billboard:

"Origins of Hip Hop expands our boundary-pushing, non-fiction programming slate and celebrates the artists and sounds that have helped define a genre and culture,...Alongside our partners at Mass Appeal, we are excited to elevate the voices and stories of this incredible group of artists who helped create and continue to shape the genre today."

Don't forget to watch Origins of Hip Hop, arriving this Monday, May 30, 2022, exclusively on A&E.

