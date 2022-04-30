Paul Heyman sheds light on "game-changing" project with A&E

WWE Manager Paul Heyman recently revealed that he's currently working on a project with A&E broadcasting.

A&E and WWE have worked together on multiple projects in recent years, with shows like 'Biography: WWE Legends' and 'WWE's Most Wanted Treasures' proving to be popular hits amongst wrestling fans.

With regards to Heyman working with the broadcasting company, the Special Counsel to Roman Reigns took to Instagram to reveal his professional partnership with A&E. He stated that he has been working with director Ross Hockrow on a "top secret" project which will likely be a "game changer."

"I’ve been trying to keep this project as “top secret” as possible, but once one starts shooting in #NewYorkCity (and, all false humility aside, you’re the #GOAT, still the #BestInTheBusiness AND #SpecialCounsel to the #TribalChief #romanreigns), any desire to stay “under the radar” is going right out the window. Since late February / Early March, I’ve been honored to work with acclaimed director @rhockrow and his tight-knit crew on a project for @aenetworks. It’s a game-changer that will most likely disrupt an entire established genre," Heyman wrote.

Details on the project remain scarce for now. However, with Heyman on board, as well as him offering up his time to give a one-on-one interview, fans can expect a highly entertaining piece of work when the project eventually airs.

Paul Heyman hails himself as wrestling's greatest ever manager

The creator of ECW has been working in various areas of the wrestling business for over 30 years. Paul Heyman has most notably spent most of that time as an on-screen manager for many of WWE's most iconic superstars.

During a recent interview with 101 WRF, Paul Heyman stated that with thirty-five years of experience, he considers himself the greatest wrestling manager of all time.

"I think it’s undisputed that I am the greatest manager, advocate, and special counsel of all time. If for no other reason than the first 35 years of my stellar career on top,” Heyman said. “I am the special counsel for the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, the Head of the Table, the end all be all, Roman Reigns who smashed, absolutely smashed Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania to unify the WWE and Universal Heavyweight Championships and is now the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world with this entire industry." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Paul Heyman @HeymanHustle Twenty five years later, the revolutionary has truly taken over! Twenty five years later, the revolutionary has truly taken over! https://t.co/7Zbdb4Pbab

As Roman Reigns' special counsel, Heyman has aided The Tribal Chief in discovering his greatest character to date. The Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion is currently ruling over the company with absolute authority alongside Heyman and the Bloodline.

