What time will Biography: Bobby Brown air on A&E? Docuseries to explore children's death, childhood assault and more

A&E's new documentary specials on R&B star Bobby Brown will air on May 30, 2022, and May 31, 2022. A two-night documentary special titled Biography: Bobby Brown will be followed by a 12-episode series, Bobby Brown: Every Little Step which premieres on May 31, 2022.

The specials will focus on the life and career of R&B icon Bobby Brown, with interviews from his friends, family, and various pop stars including Usher, Keith Sweat, Johnny Gill, and many others. The official synopsis of the two-night special reads:

''From growing up in the housing projects of Roxbury, Massachusetts, through his rise to fame with New Edition and beyond, Bobby Brown shares his personal journey like never before in this new definitive documentary. In exclusive interviews, the R&B icon unveils his struggles with substance abuse, his marriage to Whitney Houston, the devastating loss of Houston and his two children and his life as a devoted father and husband to Alicia Etheredge-Brown. Confronting his very personal yet very public struggles, Brown recounts what it was like to become a music phenomenon at such a young age in this tell-all documentary.''

Biography: Bobby Brown : when to watch and what to expect

The two-night special Biography: Bobby Brown will air on A&E on May 30, 2022, and May 31, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET/PT. Following this, the docuseries Bobby Brown: Every Little Step will premiere on A&E on May 31, 2022, at 10.00 PM ET/PT.

The documentary examines the life and career of the R&B star, with a special focus on the tragic death of the entertainer's two children, son Bobby Brown Jr. and daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown in their 20s. Apart from his tumultuous career, the documentary also focuses on the Every Little Step singer's struggles with substance abuse, the death of his first wife and pop icon Whitney Houston, and the child s*xual abuse he suffered.

Fans can expect a detailed look into the numerous facets of Brown's professional and personal life. The docuseries will also focus on Brown's life with his wife Alicia Etheredge and their children, his new business ventures, and his reunion tour with former band New Edition.

Bobby Brown's life and career

One of the most popular singers of the 80s and early 90s, Bobby Brown is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of the new jack swing genre. Some of his most notable singles include My Prerogative, Every Little Step, and Humpin' Around. He also contributed to the soundtrack of Ivan Reitman's iconic supernatural comedy Ghostbusters II. Brown is also a skilled dancer and his signature move, the Running Man dance, is performed by numerous artists across the world.

Along with a highly successful career and a unique persona, Brown's highly publicized personal life has made him a prominent figure in American pop culture over the last several decades.

You can watch A&E's special Biography: Bobby Brown on May 30, 2022, and May 31, 2022, at 8 PM ET/PT.

