AEW star Dustin Rhodes set to be interviewed for WWE A&E Documentary

AEW star Dustin Rhodes has been confirmed to be making an appearance on A&E's Dusty Rhodes documentary on behalf of WWE.

Dustin is, of course, the son of The American Dream and the older brother of recently-returned WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. Known in AEW as "The Natural", Dustin has wrestled for the likes of WCW, WWE and TNA in a career now spanning over 30 years.

The documentary Dustin is set to appear in is part of the WWE Biography: Legends series, which also features legends such as Bret Hart and Randy Savage. Tony Khan reportedly authorized the appearances of both Dustin and Cody Rhodes before the latter departed All Elite Wrestling.

According to a report from PWInsider, Dustin will be appearing in the interview section of the documentary alongside Cody and his other siblings. According to Cody, the documentary will feature all four of Dusty's children, who will be appearing in a project together for the first time.

Jake "The Snake" Roberts was a big fan of Dustin Rhodes' Goldust character

During an appearance on the DDP Snake Pit Podcast, Roberts commended Dustin Rhodes for his work as Goldust. The WWE legend went on to note that Rhodes "flirted with disaster" as the gimmick could've easily spilled over into his real life:

"I love that character. He did a phenomenal job. Sometimes, you got to be careful when you’re playing characters because you can let yourself become part of that character and I think for a while there, Dustin was flirting with disaster. And maybe it caused him some problems, but that character was done so well. He carried it off not just to here, but to here. It was mesmerizing for me to watch," Roberts said. (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Today, Dustin Rhodes is heavily involved with coaching at AEW as well as with the Nightmare Factory. Going by his career, Rhodes might just be the first in line to join AEW's eventual Hall of Fame when he retires from in-ring competition.

