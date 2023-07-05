“Still don't trust them”: TAEYEON’s fans skeptical about agency’s statement regarding their protests and concerns

On July 5, SM Entertainment finally addressed fans’ concerns regarding Girls’ Generation’s TAEYEON in an official statement on Twitter. The agency mentioned that they were aware of fans’ opinions and would work more thoroughly to take their concerns into account for the singer’s future promotions. However, the statement was met with skepticism as fans continued to express their distrust of the agency’s management.

The issue arose on June 23, when pictures and videos of protest trucks sent by fans to the SM Entertainment building went viral on the internet. It was an impactful way for fans to let their voice be heard about their discontent with how the agency was allegedly undermining the Girls’ Generation singer’s importance.

gem🩶 'The ODD Of LOVE' @gemtaengoo39



#SM_STOP_DISCRIMINATING_TAEYEON



언제나 큰 기대와 설렘으로 태연의 새로운 음악과 활동을 기다려주시는 많은 분께 감사드립니다.



당사는 최근 태연과 관련해 팬분들께서 보내주시는 여러 의견을 확인했으며, 이와 관련해 안내 말씀드립니다.



such vague words from SM. really hope they treat taeyeon better from now on till her contract renewal period. still want taeyeon to leave. I still don't trust them

The protest demonstrations were specifically against the agency choosing only a 5,000-seat venue for her concert in Jakarta. Her other concert venues had nearly triple the seats and were sold out immediately as well. Fans claimed that the agency did not give the singer a chance to fully shine in Jakarta.

SM Entertainment releases an official statement addressing TAEYEON’s fans’ concerns

After being frustrated at the agency for organizing a small venue for the INVU singer’s The Off of Love concert in Jakarta, fans worldwide joined hands to protest against the same. They were also disgruntled with SM Entertainment for allegedly undermining the singer’s fandom and not giving her larger venues.

🍃🥟 yul @kkkwonyuriii even i feel ashamed for sm currently at kwangya and it hits different seeing the protest trucks and banners sent by taeyeon's fans

The protest trucks were first noticed on June 23, 2023. After nearly 11 days, SM Entertainment acknowledged the concerns and released a statement. It assured fans that they would support the INVU singer and keep "the many opinions" of fans in mind. Read their statement as translated by the Twitter account TAEYEON UPDATES (@309KTYSS) with over 194k followers below:

“Hello. This is SM Entertainment. Thank you to the many people who always wait for TAEYEON’s new music and activities with high expectations and excitement. We have checked the various opinions sent from fans regarding TAEYEON recently and would like to inform you about this. We are going to listen to the various voices of the fans about (TAEYEON’s) concert which is currently in progress and her future activities and will do our best to collect and reflect these opinions.”

The company added:

"Once again, we are deeply grateful for the fan’s affectionate rebuke and support and we promise to support TAEYEON’s music and various activities that will unfold in the future more closely. In the future, we will do our best for the growth and development of our artists and will repay the fans for their interest and support. Thank you.”

Fans skeptical about agency addressing their protests and concerns

SwordsLazer @SwordsLazerr SM Entertainment called the police on protest trucks sent by #Taeyeon fans who demand better treatment for the singer, only for the police to end up legally approving the fans' right to protest.

Fans’ reaction to SM Entertainment’s statement was rather lukewarm. They mentioned that it was the "bare minimum" that they were asking the agency to do. One fan even mentioned that the agency had again resorted to using "vague words," while another emphasized their lack of efforts, saying that "they think it (the issues would be) solved just with a black-on-white graphic."

Check out how fans reacted with dismissive tones to SM Entertainment’s statement below:

TAEYEON VOTING TEAM 🦋 @ty_votingteam



언제나 큰 기대와 설렘으로 태연의 새로운 음악과 활동을 기다려주시는 많은 분께 감사드립니다.



당사는 최근 태연과 관련해 팬분들께서 보내주시는 여러 의견을 확인했으며, 이와 관련해 안내 말씀드립니다.



I hope to see follow-up actions being taken after this. We don't want empty words. Treat your artist Taeyeon better! Give us proper contents & promotions!! Is providing the BARE MINIMUM just so hard for you @SMTOWNGLOBAL ??

S♡NE들중에 1명, 소녀시대 팬입니다! @thsutleovos



언제나 큰 기대와 설렘으로 태연의 새로운 음악과 활동을 기다려주시는 많은 분께 감사드립니다.



당사는 최근 태연과 관련해 팬분들께서 보내주시는 여러 의견을 확인했으며, 이와 관련해 안내 말씀드립니다.



It took the artist to endure the mistreatment for years, the fans to stay loyal and supporting the artist despite the many times the fans were disappointed and taken advantages of by the company, and they think it solved just with a black on white graphic even w/out translation

🎀 ყ⚯͛hყᨵlk 🎀 ᶠᵃⁿ 🥟 D-4 @soonkyupsal



& correct me if im wrong but like theres no apology written in this? & they concluded all the complaints by "listen to your opinions" 🤨



언제나 큰 기대와 설렘으로 태연의 새로운 음악과 활동을 기다려주시는 많은 분께 감사드립니다.



당사는 최근 태연과 관련해 팬분들께서 보내주시는 여러 의견을 확인했으며, 이와 관련해 안내 말씀드립니다.



But doesnt this just screams 'stop the protest trucks?' They couldve posted this Day 1 of the protest but since fans are not stopping they did& correct me if im wrong but like theres no apology written in this? & they concluded all the complaints by "listen to your opinions" 🤨

ángel goes HARD 💔 @minazwrld



언제나 큰 기대와 설렘으로 태연의 새로운 음악과 활동을 기다려주시는 많은 분께 감사드립니다.



당사는 최근 태연과 관련해 팬분들께서 보내주시는 여러 의견을 확인했으며, 이와 관련해 안내 말씀드립니다.



not a single sorry and personally i dont think this means anything unless theres real action

ʕ •́؈•̀ ₎ @fiisawish



Please do your best for Taeyeon,

Stop being bias & discriminating her,

Be active on posting her activities,

Promote her comeback properly & actively!



🫵🏻🥹



언제나 큰 기대와 설렘으로 태연의 새로운 음악과 활동을 기다려주시는 많은 분께 감사드립니다.



당사는 최근 태연과 관련해 팬분들께서 보내주시는 여러 의견을 확인했으며, 이와 관련해 안내 말씀드립니다.



After 10 days of truck protest by @DC_TaeYeon @kimtaeyeonbar , SM finally responding! 🫵🏻Please do your best for Taeyeon,Stop being bias & discriminating her,Be active on posting her activities,Promote her comeback properly & actively!🫵🏻🥹

🐈‍⬛ @flirtaeyeon



언제나 큰 기대와 설렘으로 태연의 새로운 음악과 활동을 기다려주시는 많은 분께 감사드립니다.



당사는 최근 태연과 관련해 팬분들께서 보내주시는 여러 의견을 확인했으며, 이와 관련해 안내 말씀드립니다.



it took them all this time to write a whole paragraph of nothing. no apologies to fans nor taeyeon, no plan for actual changes.. words need to be backed up with actions. and no we won't stop sending trucks

bee @taengab @TAEYEONsmtown no actual apology and no actual concrete plan on how you plan to change and update taeyeon content and future activities. are you hiring an admin? a team? basically you gave us nothing to hold you accountable for. so if you can’t show this with actions, we won’t stop complaining. @TAEYEONsmtown no actual apology and no actual concrete plan on how you plan to change and update taeyeon content and future activities. are you hiring an admin? a team? basically you gave us nothing to hold you accountable for. so if you can’t show this with actions, we won’t stop complaining.

gem🩶 ‘The ODD Of LOVE’ @gemtaengoo39 @TAEYEONsmtown words are cheap, it doesn't matter unless it comes to effect through your actions. do better for taeyeon. treat her with the respect she deserves. please do the specific things according to taeyeon's fans requests @TAEYEONsmtown words are cheap, it doesn't matter unless it comes to effect through your actions. do better for taeyeon. treat her with the respect she deserves. please do the specific things according to taeyeon's fans requests

Meanwhile, the INVU singer embarked on the solo The Odd of Love tour in June and has since performed in Seoul, Hong Kong, and Taipei. Her upcoming shows will be in Jakarta, Manila, Bangkok, and Singapore.

