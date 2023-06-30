Create

“That's just foul”: NCT fans appalled at SM Entertainment using old NCT Universe account to promote new survival show

By Afreen Khan
Modified Jun 30, 2023 16:38 GMT
Fans upset with SM Entertainment using old NCT Universe account to promote survival show LASTART (Images via Twitter/P0PP1NSTAR and SM_NCTUniverse)
On June 30, SM Entertainment announced NCT Universe: LASTART, the survival reality show that will determine the new subunit’s members. Fans were surprised to see the notification for the same pop-up from the @SM_NCTUniverse account on Twitter. The reason for their anger and shock was that it was the same account used for the show of the same name, which was hosted by Sungchan and Shotaro, the SMROOKIES introduced in 2020.

NCT Universe premiered in November last year with the aim of the two new SMROOKIES joining the NCT team and exploring Japan and South Korea's promotions, daily activities, and more of all the subunits. However, last month, Sungchan and Shotaro were announced to have been shifted to the new SM Entertainment boy group and removed from NCT.

so... you're using all the clout you got from sungtarookies to promote the survival show?? that's just foul twitter.com/SM_NCTUniverse…

While the removal of the duo from the team brought intense negative reactions from fans, the agency's use of the same social media accounts for recruiting new members in place of Sungchan and Shotaro was considered extremely disrespectful.

Fans call out SM Entertainment for disrespecting previous SMROOKIES by using the same NCT Universe social media account

i swearrrrr ugh its so rude that they’re using the same account that promoted for sr22b and sungtaro and then now they’ll use it for a whole new plan after deleting everything from before…🥲🥹 big ouch right there twitter.com/sm_nctuniverse…

The response to NCT Universe: LASTART was chaotic, with fans heavily criticizing the agency. Fans were already upset with SM Entertainment’s decision to move Sungchan and Shotaro (2020 SMROOKIES) from NCT to a new boy group and bring YUSHI and SION, who were reportedly going to debut in the new boy group to NCT.

Adding fuel to the fire, the agency announced information pertaining to the survival reality show via the Twitter account used by Sungchan and Shotaro. The new pre-debut survival show will form the remaining members of NCT’s new subunit. Fans reacted negatively to the news, calling it disrespectful and even demanding that the agency bring back Sungchan and Shotaro to the NCT team

Many also mentioned the previous SMROOKIES, Shohei, Eunseok, and Seunghan’s whereabouts. They said that they did not ask for the survival show but would rather get updates for the new boy group featuring Shohei, Eunseok, Seunghan, Sungchan, and Shotaro.

Shotaro & Sungchan opened the path to NCT Universe through What's NCT!? while having many pressures due to carrying the brand name on their backs. I wish the best of luck for the new rookies but I wish sungtaro can also get something equal or more to appreciate their hardworks 🍀 https://t.co/9yw8djzfGS
Should've named it restart after undoing everything they did with sungtarookies twitter.com/SM_NCTUniverse…
still don’t understand how sm is planning all these new survival shows and debuting new kpop groups when they can’t even manage the idols currently under them twitter.com/sm_nctuniverse…
i really do wanna know who at sm decided it was a good idea to have the 2 nct members who were waiting for a fixed unit have a show where the whole premise is them introducing 3 more rookies to the nct universe, calling it nct universe, having them meet nct, all to just decide twitter.com/SM_NCTUniverse…
I’ll only be excited if they are back. Im telling you again @SMTOWNGLOBAL. I fought for that NCT Tokyo for the sole reason of SungTaro having a fix unit in NCT and waiting for every release of NCT Universe 2022 just for Seunghan, Eunseok and Shohei to be added in NCT aswell. twitter.com/sm_nctuniverse… https://t.co/tqPvoNBSOZ
I am also very open to the two new SR3B, Yushi and Sion being added in NCT Tokyo, ALONG WITH SUNGTAROOKIES22.
i even still have notifs on for this account wtf imagine waiting months because they promised to see us again in summer then when summer comes it's suddenly a whole different show with different people OKAY I GUESS twitter.com/SM_NCTUniverse…
Give me back my Sungtaro Rookies twitter.com/SM_NCTUniverse…
Who earned you the 129.7k followers?It’s the Dream Routine squad.And you’re using their endeavor to promote the new ppl who are going to replace them, without announcing where the original 5 people are going, not even a bit, SM HOW SHAMELESS YOU ARE. twitter.com/sm_nctuniverse…
when you realize all the followers this acc has is the ppl who were following sungtaro’s nct journey this is so sick twitter.com/sm_nctuniverse…

Meanwhile, fans were also conscious of not sending any kind of hate towards the new SMROOKIES and the contestants of the survival show. However, they repeatedly criticized SM Entertainment for their inability to manage their artists and swap idols. Fans await more information on Sungchan, Shotaro, Shohei, Eunseok, and Seunghan.

SM Entertainment announces premiere date and details for NCT Universe: LASTART

The pre-debut reality show that will decide the NCT New Team members was finally announced on June 30, 2023. The news arrived two days after SM Entertainment introduced two new SMROOKIES, YUSHI and SION. Titled NCT Universe: LASTART, the show aims to show the new creation of the NCT New Team members right from the selection to the debut lineup.

YUSHI and SION have their places confirmed in the NCT New Team. The remaining members will be determined through LASTART. Legendary K-pop idols BoA and Eunhyuk will be joining the show as hosts and judges. Other SM artists will also be guests on the show. The team that will be created from the show will be the last NCT subunit and officially close off the group’s infinite expansion plan.

NCT Universe: LASTART will premiere on July 27, 2023, in South Korea, Japan, and the United States simultaneously.

