“A mess”: K-pop fans criticise BLACKPINK’s lazy efforts at their BORN PINK World Tour

BLACKPINK has come under K-pop fans’ line of fire for making frequent mistakes in their dance choreographies and lazy efforts during their global BORN PINK World Tour.

BLACKPINK last released their full album, THE ALBUM, in 2020 and took a two-year hiatus before making a fiery comeback in September 2022 with their second full album, BORN PINK, and a pre-release track Pink Venom.

Shortly after, YG Entertainment announced that BLACKPINK will embark on their largest world tour, traveling across Asia, America, and Europe beginning in fall 2022 and concluding in summer 2023, with additional dates to be announced.

However, their concerts are being criticized by fans for a lack of effort and practice, as they have noticed the members forgetting or messing up their dance choreographies and not putting in enough effort on multiple occasions.

“A mess”, a seemingly annoyed fan wrote on social media, expressing their honest thoughts about BLACKPINK’s performance.

“BLACKPINK concert mess” becomes a trending keyword as K-pop fans criticize the group’s lacklustre efforts and practice

carly @ughpop

and a mess after 2 years of hiatus and a mess after 2 years of hiatus 💀https://t.co/65x85ernF7

If you search "BLACKPINK concert" on social media, the most likely results will be "BLACKPINK concert mess," which will show clips of members forgetting their dance steps, making silly mistakes, and putting in minimal effort during their on-stage performances.

K-pop fans who have attended any of their overseas shows have complained that their stage performances are subpar and make them appear more like amateurs than the professional artists they are.

Fans are of the opinion that the members haven’t practiced their dance steps enough and are simply not interested enough to put in more effort to improvise either.

Bangtan With Luv⁷ || The Astronaut @tanniesarmy4evr @hobis_princesss @zonequal @yoongisgunner First off, did they practice??? They're not synchronized in this clip. Their arms when they raised them are not on the same level. Lack of stage presence. I feel bad for those who paid so much to watch their concert. @hobis_princesss @zonequal @yoongisgunner First off, did they practice??? They're not synchronized in this clip. Their arms when they raised them are not on the same level. Lack of stage presence. I feel bad for those who paid so much to watch their concert.

Some fans believe that because the members' contracts expire next year, the Pink Venom singers are taking their choreographies lightly. The grapevine also suggests that the members are not interested in renewing their contracts with YG Entertainment and plan to split up.

This is of course a mere speculation by fans and cannot be verified.

yeonsu @Rain_is_myName @hobis_princesss @zonequal @yoongisgunner I feel that this can reflects their relationship as a group,if a group is actually close one can tell the other to do better. Another thing, they don’t have a leader to motivate and tell them off at the same time. they lost their fire and was just doing what they need to do @hobis_princesss @zonequal @yoongisgunner I feel that this can reflects their relationship as a group,if a group is actually close one can tell the other to do better. Another thing, they don’t have a leader to motivate and tell them off at the same time. they lost their fire and was just doing what they need to do

Some BLINKs have defended the girls, claiming that due to their hectic schedules, they may not be able to rehearse to perfection and may make humane mistakes, which is understandable.

BLINKs have also stated that every group and artist makes mistakes, but theirs are not criticised, whereas the Pink Venom singers' mistakes are magnified multiple times.

Fans believe that half of the girls' hatred stems from the fact that they are the world's largest girl group.

fran⁷ is seeing blackpink. 17 @giawchanel calling out your double standard bc when JK made a tiny mistake on stage everyone called it cute and yes it literally was but when the pinks do it it’s suddenly their whole entire concert is deemed a mess??? like i don’t get it u fucking hypocrites. THEY’RE HUMANS. IT HAPPENS?!?! calling out your double standard bc when JK made a tiny mistake on stage everyone called it cute and yes it literally was but when the pinks do it it’s suddenly their whole entire concert is deemed a mess??? like i don’t get it u fucking hypocrites. THEY’RE HUMANS. IT HAPPENS?!?! https://t.co/LqRnn8ijvx

' @belastudioo the post on pann about blackpink is ridiculous. they be nitpicking the pinks wrong move from 0.001 nano second vid and deciding the whole concert was a mess? ik some post dont generate all koreans but the post always get>100k views and >1000 upvotes. get a life plss the post on pann about blackpink is ridiculous. they be nitpicking the pinks wrong move from 0.001 nano second vid and deciding the whole concert was a mess? ik some post dont generate all koreans but the post always get>100k views and >1000 upvotes. get a life plss https://t.co/Z9Ei0TBjeh

However, one thing K-pop fans unanimously agreed upon is the length of the concert. The BORN PINK concerts last two hours and include numerous breaks and interludes.

Fans believe that the average length of the concert is too short in comparison to the high ticket prices. Many of the group's iconic songs are either not included in the setlist or are shortened for the actual performance, according to BLINKs.

K-pop concerts in general are three hours long with breaks and interludes at reasonable prices, and fans are hoping that YG Entertainment examines this matter.

BLACKPINK’s album BORN PINK continues to reign on Billboard

In October 2022, BORN PINK debuted at number one on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart making them the first ever female K-pop act to achieve this massive feat.

Since then, they've dominated the Billboard music charts for six weeks in a row, peaking at number 100 for the week ending November 5, 2022.

BORN PINK is the group's only second full album. It is a multi-genre album with eight tracks including their smash hit pre-release track Pink Venom and PUBG collab track Ready For Love.

BORN PINK is simultaneously charting on various American music charts, including World Digital Song Sales, Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S.

Poll : 0 votes