BLACKPINK leads September edition of Star Brand Reputation Rankings

BLACKPINK has solidified its position at the top of the K-pop industry by maintaining its lead for the second month consecutively in the September edition of star brand reputation rankings.

The monthly rankings for September have been released by the Korean Business Research Institute.

The rankings include K-pop boy groups, girl groups, solo acts, drama stars, movie stars, figures from variety shows, sportspersons, and more. These rankings are determined on the basis of data points such as participation of and interaction with consumers, media coverage of the stars, and indices of community awareness from August 30 to September 30, 2022.

BLACKPINK dominates K-Pop industry with soaring popularity

BLACKPINK finds itself comfortably in the first place, with a brand reputation index of 10,134,444. With this, the girl group has topped this list for the second time in a row.

However, they have witnessed a significant decrease from their previous score of 13,628,329 for August.

BLACKPINK’s massive success and popularity is reflected by the fact that the K-pop quartet has topped the brand reputation ranking for girls group as well, for the fourth month consecutively with an index of 6,257,886.

BTS and soccer player Son Heung-min follow BLACKPINK to close out the top three

Following BLACKPINK in the rankings is Grammy-nominated boy group BTS, who jumped two places from fourth to second in the September star brand reputation rankings. Their score on the index has risen by 18.91% from 6,720,638 in the month of August to 7,991,418 in September.

Celebrity soccer player Son Heung-min cemented himself in third place with an impressive increase of 23.63% in his score from 5,655,824 in August to 6,992,036. With this, he has also jumped two places from his August ranking of five.

Model, actor, and filmmaker Lee Jung-jae took fourth place in the September rankings with a whopping 77.91% increase in his score of 3,653,131 in August to his current score of 6,499,191.

Singer-songwriter IU moved up one place to fifth position in the rankings, with a 20.04% increase in her score in August from 5,393,334 to 6,473,901.

Popular South Korean balladeer Lim Young-Woong, who dominated the singers brand value rankings for September by making it to the top three, has also made it to the top ten of the star brand reputation index. With a score of 6,156,314, Lim Young-Woong ranked sixth on the list.

Girls' Generation, which recently made its comeback after a hiatus of five years, made it to the top ten with a ranking of eight and a score of 4,370,512.

