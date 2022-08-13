6 K-pop idols who will surprise you with their bizarre talents

With the Hallyu wave charming everyone, K-pop idols have had a significant role in nurturing a bond with their fans. From opening up about their struggles in the industry to showcasing their multiple talents, they share a close connection with K-pop stans.

Perhaps, because of their fantastic relationship with fans, K-pop idols often display their unusual talents, irrespective of how bizarre they might be. They do not shy away from the camera and have given their followers various glimpses into the weird elements of their personalities.

While some K-pop idols cemented their reputation by their immensely flexible body postures, others showed the strength of their feet while taking a selfie or even opening a packet of snacks.

In light of this, let's take a quick look at some K-pop idols and their not-so-conventional talents.

6 K-pop idols whose bizarre talents will knock you down with a feather

1) TWICE's Dahyun

While TWICE's all nine members are the epitome of flexibility, Dahyun takes the trophy. The 24-year-old's ability to perform highly complex postures and stances has often left everyone in utter disbelief. She can do a backbend pose, famously known as The Exorcist, while simultaneously twisting her waist. The K-pop idol can also touch her nose with her tongue, a weird yet fascinating talent that is immensely difficult for any average person.

2) BTS' Jin

BTS' Jin has the charm to steal the spotlight not just with his vocals or visuals but through his hidden talents too. The Epiphany singer can open any packet of snacks or candies with his toes, indicating the sheer strength of his feet. The idol's unusual talent took the front seat on various occasions, including the group's feature on Knowing Bros, Weekly idol, and Run BTS! episode 5

3) EXID's Hani

EXID's Hani made headlines with her unusual talent after she took a selfie using her feet. The K-pop idol explained,

“I was at home during the holidays. I was bored, so I took a selfie with my foot. My manager took a photo of me and put it on SNS, which eventually got into the news overseas.”

The 30-year-old also gave a live presentation of her out-of-the-world skill on SBS' Star King and MBC's Weekly Idol. Her pictures made rounds on the internet as fans attempted to capture their photos in a similar manner.

🌼 @doremineko_ I tried to do a selfie with my foot but.... Hani, how can you.. http://t.co/I63c2fSzoT I tried to do a selfie with my foot but.... Hani, how can you.. http://t.co/I63c2fSzoT

4) TWICE's Tzuyu

TWICE's Tzuyu's unreal skill astonished fans and fellow members alike. The K-pop idol can twist her tongue and wrist at 360 degrees angles and even shake her ears without touching them. While these skills appear utterly weird, they are equally amusing and make fans burst out in laughter. Besides Tzuyu, BLACKPINK's Rosé also possesses the unusual talent of rotating her wrist completely.

5) ATEEZ's Jongho

ATEEZ's Jongho became globally popular as 'the guy who breaks apples' because of his bizarre talent of splitting apples with his bare hands. In addition to him casually breaking apples in half, the group's maknae also sings along. From his hyungs testing his skills now and then to his apple-breaking performance while singing Is It Still Beautiful on Yoo Heeyeol's Sketchbook, Jongho made fans fall in love with both his vocals and the bizarre skill.

6) BTS' j-hope

Seokjinnie💜 @Archiveforbts__

He is talented bro Jhope playing the flute with his nostrilsHe is talented bro Jhope playing the flute with his nostrilsHe is talented bro😂 https://t.co/KaIDaYITab

BTS' j-hope's exceptional talent is as unique as his goofy personality. The sunshine of BTS can play a recorder flute, also known as a recorder, with his nostrils, and you wouldn't notice the difference. He was first spotted displaying his amusing skill on a VLive session with SUGA in 2016. More recently, the K-pop idol tried his hands on the recorder on ZICO's Give Me A Minute show that premiered on July 29, 2022.

Certainly, K-pop idols love to display their many talents, from painting to ice-skating. However, their confidence to unleash the weirdest skills truly leaves a mark on their fans. The comfort and bond they establish just by being their original selves, even if it means revealing their bizarre talents, means a lot to K-pop stans worldwide.

