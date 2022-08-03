7 iconic ISAC moments that carved a special place in every fan’s heart

ISAC, aka Idol Star Athletics Championship, has swayed fans since its commencement in 2010. The championship has witnessed some of the most exciting and memorable moments in the history of K-pop, and with the 2022 edition on the way, the expectations are even higher.

The South Korean television program has gained massive popularity and success owing to the charming personas of K-pop artists. The fun-filled championship offers viewers a lifetime experience of watching their favorite idols partake in multi-sport events, creating gazillions of memories.

From donning funky and hilarious outfits to showing their athletic caliber, idols do not leave a single opportunity to have a gleeful time at ISAC, and rightly so.

In light of this, let’s take a quick look at some of the most iconic moments from ISAC that fans have been obsessed with to date.

Irene’s bullseye shot, Eunkwang’s horse costume, and more: Seven moments from ISAC that remain unforgettable

1) Irene’s lens-breaking record

bayot @noorated bringing back this iconic moment when irene hit a bullseye and broke the camera lens in honor of nct & brave girls for being the only 3rd gen on isac bringing back this iconic moment when irene hit a bullseye and broke the camera lens in honor of nct & brave girls for being the only 3rd gen on isac https://t.co/oXKmnKOWz6

Red Velvet’s Irene made headlines for her archery skills during the 2018 Idol Star Athletics Championship. She hit the bullseye and successfully broke the lens, carving her name into the rarest of archery shots list along with idols like SEVENTEEN’s DK, GFriend’s Umji, and EXID’s Hyelin, among a few others.

The crooner’s beautiful visuals while acing the archery shot also became a burning topic for discussion among netizens.

2) Jung Kook’s bolt from the blue winning moment

BTS’ Jung Kook is a fierce competitor and ARMYs around the world have witnessed his vying spirit time and again. He would cross all boundaries to register a win, and he did just that in the 2015 ISAC 400-meter relay race.

BTS was in second place until the golden maknae, the last runner, decided to snatch the lead from the B1A4 member. Not only the fans, but the commentators were also taken aback by his swift and long strides.

3) Sehun’s hilarious encounter with Jeonghan

evelyn🇸🇬 @xiaoevefore

@cixjisu This was when sehun mistook jeonghan for johnny during isac at 2017 & this will forever hilarious 🤣 @cixjisu This was when sehun mistook jeonghan for johnny during isac at 2017 & this will forever hilarious 🤣https://t.co/orXkxFCxN7

EXO’s Sehun gave K-pop stans a hearty burst of laughter at the 2017 games. The idol was having a conversation with NCT’s Johnny until he turned around for a few seconds. On his return to carry forward the chat, he mistook SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan for Johnny.

The moment was even more hilarious because it took him a few seconds to realize that he wasn’t talking to the NCT member, leaving fans teary-eyed.

4) Eunkwang’s beyond-belief costume

In the history of K-pop, there is nothing more amusing than Eunkwang’s costume for the 2016 ISAC. The BTOB member dressed as a horse for the group introduction, and not a single soul could stop giggling at his bizarre yet adorable appearance.

BTS’ Jimin in particular was thrilled and intrigued by the costume and kept on pestering Eunkwang by sitting on horseback. Clearly, the Filter singer was equally obsessed with the outfit as K-pop stans.

5) Eric versus the camera

lene @luv2eric eric vs the isac camera will forever be iconic eric vs the isac camera will forever be iconic https://t.co/YJN1AUmkud

The Boyz’ Eric won the hearts of millions with his goofy personality during the 2019 ISAC. A short clip of the artist casing a camera became a meme subject.

Even funnier was the fact that the camera chased him back in the second half of the video. This moment appears as if it were taken from a cartoon movie. Its candidness and sheer playfulness are adored by fans even today, and rightly so.

6) Cheng Xiao’s cosmic gymnastic abilities

starfess | TRIGGERNYA -star @starfess Wjsn Cheng Xiao rhythmic gymnastics isac 2016 -base



Wjsn Cheng Xiao rhythmic gymnastics isac 2016 -base https://t.co/CnAHD4o9wh

At the 2016 ISAC, Cosmic Girls’ Cheng Xiao swayed fans away with her rhythmic gymnastic performance. The artist moved everyone to tears, especially her fellow groupmates, with her elegant and graceful performance.

Her gymnastic excellence and over-the-top flexibility surprised the audience, who had nothing but absolute admiration for her.

7) Tzuyu’s visual goddess moment

Tzuyufied 🥂 @pinktzuyu 🏻 #TZUYU If we are talking about facts, Tzuyu is the one who made ARCHERY so popular that it is today. She literally went viral on Isac for her hair flip. ARCHERY and ISAC both should be thankful for queen tzuyu to make them RELEVANT. She should be awarded with the MVP If we are talking about facts, Tzuyu is the one who made ARCHERY so popular that it is today. She literally went viral on Isac for her hair flip. ARCHERY and ISAC both should be thankful for queen tzuyu to make them RELEVANT. She should be awarded with the MVP 👑🙏🏻 #TZUYU https://t.co/Ia9dt9dZd2

TWICE’s Tzuyu is an archery expert and nothing can disrupt her winning patterns in ISAC games. She has proved her mastery of archery year after year. However, her hair flip remains one of the most iconic moments.

The arrow, after its release, slightly touched Tzuyu’s hair, giving a gorgeous hair flip moment that went crazy viral. The idol during the group’s 6th anniversary revealed on Vlive that she was aware of the iconic hair-flip and even recreated the moment.

The Idol Star Athletics Championship has given fans remarkable moments to remember and cherish through the years. Without a doubt, this legacy will continue with the upcoming games as well, with the 2022 championship being the first in line.

After almost a two-year gap, due to the pandemic, ISAC is ready to take off once again. The episodes will be aired from September 9 onwards on MBC's official TV channel as well as the YouTube channel.

So it is only a matter of time before fans go gaga over the new moments the program has to offer.

