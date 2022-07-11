10 weird habits of K-pop idols: Jisoo, Jung Kook, and more

K-pop idols have established for themselves an elegant, graceful, and out-of-the-world image. Fans view artists as extraordinary humans with no flaws or mistakes. However, K-pop idols are like any other person we meet on the streets.

They too have their own flaws and habits. While some habits are adorable, others are rather questionable. Some K-pop artists have weird habits that have been caught on camera several times. From BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to BTS’ Jung Kook, there are various idols who have inculcated in themselves strange habits with no explanation.

Let’s take a look at some K-pop idols with such weird habits.

Ten weird habits of K-pop idols that will leave you thinking hard

1) Hyeri - Stretching facial muscles

Hyeri from Girl’s Day has a habit of stretching her facial muscles. What makes it even more hilarious is the randomness of the moment. The K-pop idol might be talking to someone or standing still and pulling off a stretch move. She has been spotted in the act multiple times, from interviews to fan signing events.

2) JB - Touching his Adam's apple

GOT7’s Jay B, also known as Lim Jae-beom, has a habit of touching his Adam’s apple. No matter how weird and bizarre it may sound, the K-pop idol has been spotted gently touching his neck near the Adam’s apple multiple times. Fans are confused as to why he does that, and it continues to be a mystery so far.

3) Dahyun - Covering face with hair

ً @yeondubz dahyun has this habit of hiding her face with her hair whenever she gets shy sO CUTE

dahyun has this habit of hiding her face with her hair whenever she gets shy sO CUTEhttps://t.co/48T2OT5OHm

Everyone feels shy at one moment or the other in their lives. We all have a way of dealing with shyness but nothing compares to TWICE’s Dahyun’s method.

The artist uses her hair to cover her face when she feels embarrassed or shy. This habit of hiding her face with hair has long roots and goes as far as her debut days.

4) Jisoo - Smirking

arme @xiaesoo the jisoo smirking saga continues the jisoo smirking saga continues https://t.co/JogxbGzdYs

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has a habit of smirking even in the most unnecessary situations. Her smirks can be random or she deliberately poses like that. Her smirks are somewhat playfully evil and display mischievous behavior.

There is no chance BLINKs do not know about this habit of Jisoo's. From her selfies to V Live sessions, the idol has always served the internet with her weird habit of smirking for no reason.

5) Junhoe - Walking with dinosaur hands

iKON’s Junhoe drew a lot of attention when fans started to point out how he stands or walks. He has a habit of keeping his hands mid-air in an almost dinosaur-like hand posture. K-pop stans have referred to his style as "Dinosaur hands" and rightly so. Although bizarre in its own way, Junhoe looks adorable with such a habit.

6) V - Sleeping with eyes open

avy⁷ in the box @hurricaneavy

TH: uh yeah...



SO HE'S SLEEPING HERE?!?! lmao NJ: Taehyung sleeps with his eye openTH: uh yeah...SO HE'S SLEEPING HERE?!?! lmao NJ: Taehyung sleeps with his eye openTH: uh yeah...SO HE'S SLEEPING HERE?!?! lmao😭 https://t.co/AgsQwOzFWn

In a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on his talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, RM revealed that V sometimes sleeps with his eyes open.

This came after the talk show host asked BTS if they had some weird habits that fans did not know about. ARMYs were surprised after discovering V’s habit of sleeping with his eyes open, but the K-pop idol proudly admitted to it.

7) Irene - Raising her eyebrow

Red Velvet’s Irene has a habit of lifting her right eyebrow. She does it whenever she says something classy and seems proud of herself. Other times, the K-pop idol was also spotted raising her brows while listening patiently to something or someone.

8) Kang Daniel - Sniffing things

101OngNielHwan @101OngNielHwan Kang Daniel is so pure and special, pls protect him at all costs. Baby peach and his habit of sniffing at thingsKang Daniel is so pure and special, pls protect him at all costs. Baby peach and his habit of sniffing at things 😂 Kang Daniel is so pure and special, pls protect him at all costs. 🙏 https://t.co/VPhnHTx3Jr

Kang Daniel, a former member of the boy band Wanna One, loves to smell things. Irrespective of whether they are edible or not, the soloist has a habit of sniffing things. From shoes to mics, his curiosity lies in taking a quick sniff of everything available at his disposal.

9) Taeyeon - Biting her finger

The Girl’s Generation singer has a weird habit of biting her fingers. It’s possible she started putting her finger near her mouth as a pose for the camera, but it has become a part of her personality now. The K-pop idol was spotted biting her finger in interviews, at airports, and at other events.

10) Jung Kook - Zooming into the camera

BTS’ golden maknae has a candid personality and AMRYs agree with it wholeheartedly. One element of Jung Kook's goofy persona is rather bizarre, zooming the camera on his nose. While the Euphoria singer loves to flaunt his beautiful facial features, he has a habit of zooming too much on his nose, which fans find weird.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far