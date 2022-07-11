10 weird habits of K-pop idols: Jisoo, Jung Kook, and more

K-pop idols have established for themselves an elegant, graceful, and out-of-the-world image. Fans view artists as extraordinary humans with no flaws or mistakes. However, K-pop idols are like any other person we meet on the streets.
They too have their own flaws and habits. While some habits are adorable, others are rather questionable. Some K-pop artists have weird habits that have been caught on camera several times. From BLACKPINK’s Jisoo to BTS’ Jung Kook, there are various idols who have inculcated in themselves strange habits with no explanation.
Let’s take a look at some K-pop idols with such weird habits.
Ten weird habits of K-pop idols that will leave you thinking hard
1) Hyeri - Stretching facial muscles
Hyeri from Girl’s Day has a habit of stretching her facial muscles. What makes it even more hilarious is the randomness of the moment. The K-pop idol might be talking to someone or standing still and pulling off a stretch move. She has been spotted in the act multiple times, from interviews to fan signing events.
2) JB - Touching his Adam's apple
GOT7’s Jay B, also known as Lim Jae-beom, has a habit of touching his Adam’s apple. No matter how weird and bizarre it may sound, the K-pop idol has been spotted gently touching his neck near the Adam’s apple multiple times. Fans are confused as to why he does that, and it continues to be a mystery so far.
3) Dahyun - Covering face with hair
Everyone feels shy at one moment or the other in their lives. We all have a way of dealing with shyness but nothing compares to TWICE’s Dahyun’s method.
The artist uses her hair to cover her face when she feels embarrassed or shy. This habit of hiding her face with hair has long roots and goes as far as her debut days.
4) Jisoo - Smirking
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has a habit of smirking even in the most unnecessary situations. Her smirks can be random or she deliberately poses like that. Her smirks are somewhat playfully evil and display mischievous behavior.
There is no chance BLINKs do not know about this habit of Jisoo's. From her selfies to V Live sessions, the idol has always served the internet with her weird habit of smirking for no reason.
5) Junhoe - Walking with dinosaur hands
iKON’s Junhoe drew a lot of attention when fans started to point out how he stands or walks. He has a habit of keeping his hands mid-air in an almost dinosaur-like hand posture. K-pop stans have referred to his style as "Dinosaur hands" and rightly so. Although bizarre in its own way, Junhoe looks adorable with such a habit.
6) V - Sleeping with eyes open
In a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on his talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, RM revealed that V sometimes sleeps with his eyes open.
This came after the talk show host asked BTS if they had some weird habits that fans did not know about. ARMYs were surprised after discovering V’s habit of sleeping with his eyes open, but the K-pop idol proudly admitted to it.
7) Irene - Raising her eyebrow
Red Velvet’s Irene has a habit of lifting her right eyebrow. She does it whenever she says something classy and seems proud of herself. Other times, the K-pop idol was also spotted raising her brows while listening patiently to something or someone.
8) Kang Daniel - Sniffing things
Kang Daniel, a former member of the boy band Wanna One, loves to smell things. Irrespective of whether they are edible or not, the soloist has a habit of sniffing things. From shoes to mics, his curiosity lies in taking a quick sniff of everything available at his disposal.
9) Taeyeon - Biting her finger
The Girl’s Generation singer has a weird habit of biting her fingers. It’s possible she started putting her finger near her mouth as a pose for the camera, but it has become a part of her personality now. The K-pop idol was spotted biting her finger in interviews, at airports, and at other events.
10) Jung Kook - Zooming into the camera
BTS’ golden maknae has a candid personality and AMRYs agree with it wholeheartedly. One element of Jung Kook's goofy persona is rather bizarre, zooming the camera on his nose. While the Euphoria singer loves to flaunt his beautiful facial features, he has a habit of zooming too much on his nose, which fans find weird.