"Onew is getting really thin": SHINee's fans express concern as the singer displays alarming weight loss during recent variety show appearance

SHINee's Onew a.k.a Lee Jin-ki has been on a break from group activities because of his decline in health. However, on June 24, the idol was seen in the latest episode of MBC's Point of Omniscient Interfere. His appearance left fans worried as they noticed his drastic and evident weight loss.

Due to the Onew's health issues, SHINee's label, SM Entertainment announced on June 9, that the member will be withdrawing from team activities surrounding the group's 15th debut anniversary and album promotions for HARD. Shawols (SHINee fans) were quick to react to the idol's recent change in appearance, as one individual noted that he is "getting really thin."

samantha @hobipoutt Onew is getting really thin like his face looks gaunt Onew is getting really thin like his face looks gaunt

"Get well soon Onew" - Fans hope for idol's speedy recovery amidst SHINee's comeback

The 33-year-old artist was not part of SHINee's 15th-anniversary concert SHINee World VI [Perfect Illumination] and group promotions of the comeback album HARD. However, he took to his Instagram handle and promised fans that he would "return in good health," as he asked them to stay healthy too.

"Anyway, please be happy and healthy! In order for us to spend meaningful happy days and tidbits of life together, I'll think and return in good health. Sorry for worrying you!" he said as per Allkpop.

HARD, the 2nd generation mega K-pop group's comeback album, released on June 26, at 6 pm KST, with the title song of the same name. The album features different genres including '90s hip-hop, R&B, and boom bap to name a few. The group launched the project just the day after drawing the curtain on their three-day concert SHINee World VI [Perfect Illumination] on June 25. Fans loved that the group performed a mix of their old and new songs but also missed its ailing leader.

Fans flooded social media with love for the idol and wished him a speedy recovery as he deals with his health issues.

•-• @JcLedesmaaaa it is sad seeing shinee promote as 3 but health comes first and ik jinki will come back soon with his healthy self, get well soon onew !!! it is sad seeing shinee promote as 3 but health comes first and ik jinki will come back soon with his healthy self, get well soon onew !!!

sunshine진기...^♢^... @noonaontokki Onew regain your health soon please. Listening to your voice in this album is like falling in love with your voice all over again. Shinee isn’t shinee without you Onew regain your health soon please. Listening to your voice in this album is like falling in love with your voice all over again. Shinee isn’t shinee without you 😭 https://t.co/R2G76ojipV

◌ℕ◌ | HARD⁸ | ❁ I ◯ 오뉴 ❁ @shawol__ojkmt i think there is a difference between loving the artist Onew and loving the emotions he makes you feel... if you love him and care about him you will no doubt support his decision to take care of his health no matter if it means him be away from us for a while i think there is a difference between loving the artist Onew and loving the emotions he makes you feel... if you love him and care about him you will no doubt support his decision to take care of his health no matter if it means him be away from us for a while

It is sad that his hard work 4 this comeback won't be shown or even recognized but his health is the most important All I can say is that I'm so thankful Onew has his own amazing discography that despite making me miss him more, it gives me comfort while waiting 4 his return.It is sad that his hard work 4 this comeback won't be shown or even recognized but his health is the most important All I can say is that I'm so thankful Onew has his own amazing discography that despite making me miss him more, it gives me comfort while waiting 4 his return.It is sad that his hard work 4 this comeback won't be shown or even recognized but his health is the most important🙏 https://t.co/I874LBhdOy

Shin @wontleave26 btw his voice is heaven as always. Like onew was so thin in that mv, damn wishing him speedy recoverybtw his voice is heaven as always. Like onew was so thin in that mv, damn wishing him speedy recovery 😔 btw his voice is heaven as always.

SHINee leader's prevailing health concerns

On June 9, SM Entertainment released a statement regarding Onew's health conditions. They mentioned that he visited the hospital and shed light on his doctor's recommendation for him to sit out future activities and receive medical care until he regains his health. The agency then mentioned that the singer will be on a hiatus and did not disclose further information regarding his health.

"Based on a lengthy discussion with Onew and the other members of SHINee, it has been decided that Onew will not participate in SHINee's solo concert or comeback promotions, and will instead take a break temporarily," the statement read.

The agency further added that the promotions for their album will be carried out by Key, Min-ho, and Tae-min.

"Additionally, SM Entertainment will always prioritize the health of our artists as of utmost importance, and will exert great effort into aiding Onew so that he may focus on his recovery," the statement continued.

Lee Jin-ki is recognized for his melodious and calm vocals. He has lent his voice to various projects and acted in the famous K-drama Descendants of the Sun. This is not the first time the member has faced issues with his health. Previously, the idol had to undergo vocal cord surgery, which rendered him unable to sing for a few months.

SHINee's last album, Don't Call Me, released in 2021, making the latest HARD comeback a much-awaited one. As much as fans are loving the new content by the group, they are currently awaiting Jin-ki's healthy return.

