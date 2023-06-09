“I can't help but cry”: Fans concerned as SHINee’s Onew sits out 15th anniversary schedules due to health issues

Due to health issues, SHINee’s Onew will not be participating in the group’s upcoming full-length album, three-day concert, and other promotional activities. SM Entertainment released an official statement on June 9 explaining the 33-year-old singer’s hiatus. Fans, previously worried about his extreme weight loss, grew more concerned after reading the news.

Fans sent supportive messages and expressed their unparalleled love for the singer, otherwise lovingly called by his birth name, Lee Jin-ki. The agency’s statement did not explicitly mention the SHINee member’s health issues but shared that he was advised to rest under medical care.

soukaina @shiningpearlsss I can't help but cry lee jinki deserves only good things im worried about him i really hope everything will be fine I can't help but cry lee jinki deserves only good things im worried about him i really hope everything will be fine

On June 26, SHINee will celebrate their 15th anniversary with a three-day concert titled SHINee WORLD VI [PERFECT ILLUMINATION] and release their eighth full-length album, HARD. The upcoming album release holds more significance for fans since it marks their first group comeback in two years. The promotions will now only be attended by Key, Minho, and Taemin.

Fans worry for SHINee’s Onew as agency announces health hiatus

μπαμπλγκαμ μπιτσ Shawol #13🧀 @Anasthesia

Hope it's not very serious and that he will take all the time he needs to rest and recover.

We'll be waiting for him twitter.com/SMTOWN_USA/sta… SMTOWN USA @SMTOWN_USA [NOTICE] Official announcement via KWANGYA CLUB regarding ONEW's upcoming activities [NOTICE] Official announcement via KWANGYA CLUB regarding ONEW's upcoming activities https://t.co/FQUBx00agO Oh my god Jinki 🥺Hope it's not very serious and that he will take all the time he needs to rest and recover.We'll be waiting for him Oh my god Jinki 🥺Hope it's not very serious and that he will take all the time he needs to rest and recover. We'll be waiting for him ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ twitter.com/SMTOWN_USA/sta…

SHINee’s Onew, known for being one of the most talented vocalists in the K-pop industry, recently worried fans during his solo comeback in March. Fans noticed a considerable weight loss, which almost made him unrecognizable by some fans. Many grew increasingly concerned while watching him perform his regular activities.

Fans’ worries increased on June 9 when SM Entertainment announced that the 33-year-old leader of SHINee was “experiencing health issues” and “will be needing medical care and rest.” It mentioned that the leader will be unable to participate in the group’s upcoming 15th-anniversary celebrations, including full group album promotions.

Fans immediately began posting photos and videos with heartfelt messages to showcase their support for SHINee’s Onew. Take a look at their messages below:

🐥 @skzlvrrsz SMTOWN USA @SMTOWN_USA [NOTICE] Official announcement via KWANGYA CLUB regarding ONEW's upcoming activities [NOTICE] Official announcement via KWANGYA CLUB regarding ONEW's upcoming activities https://t.co/FQUBx00agO and to think shawols were attacking people who were concerned about his weight loss telling us it was normal… i hope it’s nothing serious & that he recovers well twitter.com/SMTOWN_USA/sta… and to think shawols were attacking people who were concerned about his weight loss telling us it was normal… i hope it’s nothing serious & that he recovers well twitter.com/SMTOWN_USA/sta…

bbypansy @ooyaaaw

LOVE YOU MY SUNSHINEE GET WELL SOON LEE JINKILOVE YOU MY SUNSHINEE GET WELL SOON LEE JINKI❤️LOVE YOU MY SUNSHINEE https://t.co/yBr83bxs0y

, @bumkeymysoul After dealing with my emotions (and I advise you to do so) I am going to wait for lee jinki and enjoy the upcoming comeback with all I have, support shinee with their decision and be thankful jinki will take care of his health and coming back to us very soon After dealing with my emotions (and I advise you to do so) I am going to wait for lee jinki and enjoy the upcoming comeback with all I have, support shinee with their decision and be thankful jinki will take care of his health and coming back to us very soon ♥️

SHINee’sBACK!💎 @onewxkey jinki…i hope you speed recovery, promise us that everything will be fine we put trust on you, i love you lee jinki forever and always…. jinki…i hope you speed recovery, promise us that everything will be fine we put trust on you, i love you lee jinki forever and always….❤️❤️

My IDEA~ ❤️ - I'm seeing SHINee!! @shinybluesky5 we'll wait for you, so focus on recovering well! Let's see each other when we can Our Lee Jinki, our dear Onew, get well soonwe'll wait for you, so focus on recovering well! Let's see each other when we can Our Lee Jinki, our dear Onew, get well soon ❤️ we'll wait for you, so focus on recovering well! Let's see each other when we can

Iris⁵🦋|| 🅷🅰🆁🅳⁸ FR SHINee @dorky_shinee Lee jinki love of my life. Take all the rest u want Lee jinki love of my life. Take all the rest u want

sunnydayjinki @shawolman_yu Lee Jinki… :/ pls recover well, focus on your well-being and happiness Lee Jinki… :/ pls recover well, focus on your well-being and happiness

an enigma 🌻 | SHINee HARD 8 on 26.6 @imaginenigmas



please take your time to recover and heal. You have always put everyone before you, now it's time to prioritize yourself first.



You are important, your health is important.



Till the day you can greet us with your healthy and happy self, I'll be waiting Dear Lee Jinki,please take your time to recover and heal. You have always put everyone before you, now it's time to prioritize yourself first.You are important, your health is important.Till the day you can greet us with your healthy and happy self, I'll be waiting Dear Lee Jinki,please take your time to recover and heal. You have always put everyone before you, now it's time to prioritize yourself first.You are important, your health is important.Till the day you can greet us with your healthy and happy self, I'll be waiting ❤️

Sarah Claire Tan / 빛나는 세라 @girltarist #온유버블

Lee Jinki~ I want you to know that I am rooting for you! I want you to have a healthy body and a healthy mind. Rest a lot. Eat a lot... And take whatever supplemental care you need in order to be healthy again. Lee Jinki~ I want you to know that I am rooting for you! I want you to have a healthy body and a healthy mind. Rest a lot. Eat a lot... And take whatever supplemental care you need in order to be healthy again. #온유버블Lee Jinki~ I want you to know that I am rooting for you! I want you to have a healthy body and a healthy mind. Rest a lot. Eat a lot... And take whatever supplemental care you need in order to be healthy again.

Sarah Claire Tan / 빛나는 세라 @girltarist You must have been so stressed thinking about this situation... Remember. No one is mad at you. And..... Don't worry about us. We will be here waiting for you with open arms. I'm so thankful that you are in my life, but you need to focus on yourself right now. You must have been so stressed thinking about this situation... Remember. No one is mad at you. And..... Don't worry about us. We will be here waiting for you with open arms. I'm so thankful that you are in my life, but you need to focus on yourself right now.

r💎 SHINee's coming HARD @flamingchoemno

You did great! Take all the time you need! I don't care about anything else, i just want the best for you, because you deserve everything good in the world🩵 I love you lee jinki #onew You did great! Take all the time you need! I don't care about anything else, i just want the best for you, because you deserve everything good in the world🩵 I love you lee jinki #onew🩵You did great! Take all the time you need! I don't care about anything else, i just want the best for you, because you deserve everything good in the world🩵

r💎 SHINee's coming HARD @flamingchoemno

I just wanna put it out there that I have no disappointment whatsoever. I just want every single one of you guys to be happy and healthy. No matter what I will always support and love all 5 of you. Dear @SHINee I just wanna put it out there that I have no disappointment whatsoever. I just want every single one of you guys to be happy and healthy. No matter what I will always support and love all 5 of you. Dear @SHINeeI just wanna put it out there that I have no disappointment whatsoever. I just want every single one of you guys to be happy and healthy. No matter what I will always support and love all 5 of you.

“I will come back again healthy”: SHINee’s Onew pens a letter to fans addressing his health

After the news was released, SHINee’s Onew posted a letter to fans with the image of the group’s 15th-anniversary cake on his Instagram account. He apologized for worrying people but asked them to think of his hiatus as a break that would help him continue to be with the group for a long time.

As per translation via Koreaboo, the caption reads as follows:

“Hello. This is Onew! I think that there are people who were shocked [by the news] and so, I thought that it was only the right thing to do for me to speak up, and this is how I’ve ended up writing a post. TLDR! I’ll recuperate my health and come back!”

In particular, SHINee’s Onew mentioned that people might misunderstand that his health may not recover, considering the timing. He stated that the “future is more important” and decided to “protect what I wish to protect.”

“I’m sorry to worry so many people and I’ll be grateful if you can think of this time as one where I take a break in order to continue to be with SHINee in the future. Due to the timing, I think that there might be misunderstandings or errors where some think that my health is not going to recover. However, in order to protect what I wish to protect, the future is more important and I have made this decision.”

He ended the letter by assuring fans that he will return healthy.

“Be very happy and healthy! I will come back again healthy, thinking of the good days together and so that I can spend each and every part of my life with meaning. I’m sorry for worrying you!”

Meanwhile, Key, Minho, and Taemin will greet fans in the upcoming three-night concert at the KSPO Dome on June 23, 24, and 25. SHINee will also first release a track titled The Feeling from their album HARD on June 10. The album will then be released on June 26, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes