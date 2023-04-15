4 viral clips of the "Idol's Idol" SHINee's Taemin that broke Twitter: The unforgettable Move fancam, jumping into the stage, and more

SHINee's Taemin, often called the "Idol's Idol," was discharged after completing his mandatory military service earlier this month. The 29-year-old singer has been given this title because he inspired so many K-pop idols to join the industry.

From TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Taehyun to NCT's Haechan and SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, a large number of K-pop artists have credited Taemin as their idol. It is no surprise that the Advice vocalist's songs, both solo and group (SHINee), have been covered by several artists and are considered iconic within the K-pop community.

Likewise, the singer has often had moments where his artistry caught netizens on Twitter by surprise, causing the clips to go viral. From his unbelievable dancing skills to his startling athleticism, Taemin continues to stun, even 15 years into his career.

Four times SHINee's Taemin went viral on Twitter to celebrate his return from the military

1) The fancam for Move that proves why the singer is so beloved

ً☆ @lovebyshinee the almighty move fancam the almighty move fancam https://t.co/RGf53kqxRl

While SHINee is known for their energetic performances, Taemin's solo choreography is known to be more intricate. This fancam, taken from his performance of Move at the 2019 Dream Concert at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, has acquired more than 7.1 million views on Twitter so far.

Dressed in a fitted all-blue costume with black belts adorning his waist, SHINee's Taemin delivers a performance that is relatively elementary by K-pop standards. However, subtleties in movement and attenuated shifts in expression perfected by him are truly a sight to behold.

2) Taemin jumping into an opening on the stage and fascinating people

cait 💜🫧 gunwook debut era @sunwooosberry NOT TAEMIN GOING VIRAL FOR LEAPING INTO A HOLE NOT TAEMIN GOING VIRAL FOR LEAPING INTO A HOLE https://t.co/uLxOrVK75R

Most Taemin clips that go viral feature the singer performing in some capacity, pulling off choreography with irresistible charm. The above clip, which has been viewed two million times, features the singer completing a complicated dance move with several turns before jumping into an opening onstage.

Taken from the Sherlock + Danger remix during his XTM Arena Tour in 2019, the jump was graceful and athletic as SHINee's Taemin rose a few feet above the gap before falling inside. However, someone compared the jump to "venting" in a game of Among Us when they were assigned to be the intruder, creating a meme that most people who played the game during the pandemic would relate to.

3) The singer trying to leave the Music Bank stage in 2019

ً☆ @lovebyshinee running off the stage awkwardly running off the stage awkwardly https://t.co/t4QFGUWeQB

Some moments witnessed by fans make it clear that no matter how idolized they are, K-pop artists are humans too. This particular moment by SHINee's Taemin is a perfect example of the same, and the video has amassed close to 2.2 million views as of this writing.

The Want singer was on Music Bank to promote his comeback. Standing in one corner with Hwa Sa, WJSN, and a few others, he probably thought that they had stopped recording or that no one would be focusing on him.

Whatever may be the reason, Taemin made his way to the front and then sideways while exaggerating his hand movements, reaching one end of the stage to exit from. The camera caught every single move by the singer, and this moment has been a source of laughter for many SHINee fans ever since.

4) SHINee's Taemin slaying with his vocals and unique choreography in this Criminal snippet

No matter what the other reasons for Taemin becoming internet famous are, it is clear that his proficiency as a performer occupying a unique space within K-pop will always be remembered and go viral. The clip from his 2020 release Criminal has also gained attention and was viewed 1.7 million times due to the addictive vocals and unparalleled choreography.

With moves that will remind one of Michael Jackson, SHINee's Taemin doubtlessly made an impact in the 18-second video clip uploaded on Twitter. Few tweets referred to him as "King," and there is perhaps no greater descriptor for the singer who continues to influence, inspire, and impress generations of K-pop idols (and fans).

SHINee's Taemin recently announced on his Instagram Live that he would be holding a two-day fanmeeting to catch up with SHINee World for the first time since completing his mandatory military service.

Titled RE:ACT, the fanmeet will be held on April 22 and 23, 2023, with the second day being available for online viewing around the world. He has expressed his excitement about interacting with fans on his Instagram and Bubble accounts, a passion shared by fans too.

