“I have missed you”: Taemin’s heartfelt message for SHINee member Key at his solo concert has fans tear-eyed

SHINee’s Taemin surprised member Key at his solo concert, leaving SHAWOLs teary-eyed. Key is holding his first offline solo concert in almost four years, called KEY CONCERT- G.O.A.T (Greatest Of All Time) IN THE KEYLAND.

The concert is being held at Seoul's Jangchung Municipal Stadium for two days, i.e., October 22-23, 2022.

The mega concert saw many SM Entertainment artists in attendance, including Red Velvet’s Irene and Yeri, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, Girls Generation’s Taeyeon, and SHINee’s Onew, Minho, and Taemin.

However, it was maknae (youngest) member Taemin’s sweet and heartfelt message to his hyung (older brother) that tugged at the hearts of SHAWOLs.

SHINee’s Taemin was spotted at Key’s concert as well with the message “Kibum, I’ve missed you”, leaving fans teary-eyed.

SHINee’s Taemin makes a rare appearance at member Key’s solo concert since enlisting in the military, making fans happy

SHINee’s Taemin is currently serving in the military. He is the last member from the group serving in the military.

He has previously updated fans, and even older members of the group have assured SHAWOLs that he is healthy, serving well, and will return sooner than we think.

However, when SHAWOLs spotted Taemin at Key’s solo concert, they couldn’t hold back their emotions upon seeing the group’s youngest member taking time off from his military service to support his hyung.

He was even featured on the big-screen at the concert amidst a big round of applause and cheers from fans present at the concert. Key even got emotional seeing the group's maknae and remarked:

“First of all Taemin is here”.

⩜⃝🚫 MEETING DREAMCATCHER @TaeminTrainwrec did i just suddenly start crying bc i saw this video of taemin attending key's concert yetserday and it was the first footage i saw of him in over 2 months?

yes, yes i did



i didn't know just how badly i miss him until now



did i just suddenly start crying bc i saw this video of taemin attending key's concert yetserday and it was the first footage i saw of him in over 2 months?yes, yes i didi didn't know just how badly i miss him until nowhttps://t.co/1EGawl2piD

5HINee's 🔙 | 알라뷰쏘머치 @5hinee25tar Key started introducing his guests for today and the crowd went wild when he said “first of all, Taemin is here” 🥰🥰 #GOAT_IN_THE_KEYLAND Key started introducing his guests for today and the crowd went wild when he said “first of all, Taemin is here” 🥰🥰 #GOAT_IN_THE_KEYLAND

Dressed in a gray tee shirt with his tousled hair and a black mask to cover his mouth, his eye-smile was unmissable in the crowd. This was his first major public appearance in approximately 510 days, making fans extremely happy.

SHINee’s youngest member hung out with his other group members who attended the concert as well, including Onew, Minho, Girls Generation’s Taeyeon and Lee Soo-man himself, and stayed for as long as he could before making a quiet exit.

SHINee.owns.my.heart @loves5HINee #KEY #MINHO #TAEMIN It has been 57 days since we last saw you 3 together for SMT Tokyo. It has been 509 days since we last saw Taeminnie. Thank you #GOAT_IN_THE_KEYLAND We are so excited for @SHINee 's 2023 comeback. #ONEW It has been 57 days since we last saw you 3 together for SMT Tokyo. It has been 509 days since we last saw Taeminnie. Thank you #GOAT_IN_THE_KEYLAND We are so excited for @SHINee's 2023 comeback. #ONEW #KEY #MINHO #TAEMIN https://t.co/pP6iR0rIUz

📁 @shineefilms OMG LEE TAEMIN????????? IS THIS REAL????????? ARE WE REALLY SEEING HIS FACE AFTER SO LONG??????????? DON'T TOUCH ME I'M CRYING OMG LEE TAEMIN????????? IS THIS REAL????????? ARE WE REALLY SEEING HIS FACE AFTER SO LONG??????????? DON'T TOUCH ME I'M CRYING https://t.co/9nM4koAYmD

In fact, SHINee’s members even sent a wreath of flowers to Key to congratulate him on a successful solo concert and wished him well.

The Move singer uploaded a post on SHINee’s 14th debut anniversary on May 25, delighting SHAWOLs. He posted a sweet picture from the Juliette and Romeo mini album era, which features all the five SHINee members with the caption, “Always be with you”.

On the same day, SHINee's older members hosted a live broadcast to commemorate the group's 14th anniversary, in which they assured SHAWOLs that he was healthy and doing well.

Minho also added that the Want singer has become cuter with fuller cheeks, a far cry from his slim figure. Fans were overjoyed to learn this, as he had transitioned from active military duty to public service work due to anxiety and depression.

The members also told SHAWOLs that he misses them and will return soon, and that he practices his dancing skills in his spare time, promising to be a better performer for his fans when he returns.

inactive @shineonfive shawol: so tell us about taemin 🥺

SHINee: HE IS SO CUTE HE GAINED WEIGHT AND HE IS HEALTHY AND IS DOING WELL AND HE IS SO CUTE LIKE A MIDDLE SCHOOL VERSION OF TAEMIN HE IS LIKE A BABY SO CUTE shawol: so tell us about taemin 🥺SHINee: HE IS SO CUTE HE GAINED WEIGHT AND HE IS HEALTHY AND IS DOING WELL AND HE IS SO CUTE LIKE A MIDDLE SCHOOL VERSION OF TAEMIN HE IS LIKE A BABY SO CUTE

What are SHINee members upto?

SHINee’s leader and vocalist, Onew, released his solo album Dice and also lent his voice to several K-drama OSTs Forecasting Love and Weather, and You Are My Spring.

SHINee’s rapper Minho has a new show, The Fabulous, coming on Netflix this November.

SHINee’s rapper Key recently released his second studio album Gasoline and hosted his first solo concert Keyland in four years as well.

Finally, the group’s youngest is serving in the military as a public service worker after battling anxiety and depression as an active soldier.

SHINee’s Taemin enlisted in the military on May 31, 2021 and is scheduled to be discharged on March 2, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes