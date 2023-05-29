5 best moments from SHINee’s 15th Anniversary fanmeeting

Legendary second-generation K-pop group SHINee’s 15th Anniversary takes place this year, and they have reunited as a four-member group for the first time since their last comeback in 2021.

Taemin, the youngest, recently finished his miliary service, just in time for their fifteenth-year celebrations, which took place at Seoul's Jamsil Indoor Stadium, on May 27 and 28, 2023. The two-day fanmeeting, titled Everyday is SHINee Day: A Piece of SHINee, was filled with moments that embody SHINee's teamwork, their lasting career, and their relationship with fans.

As one of the old-school K-pop groups who inspired many idols debuting after them, SHINee has once again proved just how much their legacy has impacted the industry as a whole.

Performance of unreleased song The Feeling, Key and Minho exchanging toy rings, and more unmissable moments from SHINee’s 15th Anniversary fanmeeting

1) When the members made sure to include Jonghyun in the celebrations

kettt🐻 @shawollliiieexo



SHINee give space for Jonghyun in the middle 🥺



https://t.co/RA1QKYNOPo



#SHINee_FANMEETING An Encore 2023 ver 🤧🥺SHINee give space for Jonghyun in the middle 🥺https://t.co/RA1QKYNOPo An Encore 2023 ver 🤧🥺✨😍SHINee give space for Jonghyun in the middle 🥺https://t.co/RA1QKYNOPo#SHINee_FANMEETING

From having his voice blasting through the speakers during his parts in the song, to bringing him up during their individual ments, SHINee made sure to remind all fans and casual viewers that Jonghyun was and will always be with them.

While the group members have for years gone without talking about the Lonely singer, they have lately been opening up about their emotions following his untimely demise. It seems as though they have received solace from the pain, and made sure to include a space for Jonghyun while they were performing their encore during SHINee’s 15th Anniversary.

2) Minho and Key putting plastic rings on each other's fingers

missing chenle 🥺☀️ @ThisShipWilSail Minkey getting engaged/married for the millionth time Minkey getting engaged/married for the millionth time https://t.co/1kfM0r5kaB

The 1991-liners, Minho and Key, are often compared to a couple in a long-term marriage because of their frequent, good-natured bickering. In fact, their appearances on variety shows usually feature them arguing with each other on topics ranging from doing laundry to answering text messages.

It came as no surprise to SHAWOLs, then, that the pair was up to their shenanigans during SHINee’s 15th Anniversary fanmeets as well. Wearing plastic tiaras and gloves, while carrying wands, they put toy rings on each other's fingers, creating yet another moment that fans will remember for a long time.

3) Taemin proving to SHINee and SHAWOLs that he will always be their baby

When he debuted, Taemin was in his early teens. The maknae of SHINee has since grown up, even completing his military service as is the duty of all Korean men. However, his youthful appearance and inncessant charms make him the apple of SHAWOLs' eyes.

During the segment where the group was imitating their photographs from the past, Taemin's picture as a child popped up. The Move singer made a similar pose as the one in the image, causing the rest of SHINee to coo over him, telling him that he still looked very similar to the baby Taemin.

Fans attending SHINee’s 15th Anniversary shouted cheers of agreement at this, proving that no matter how much the vocalist grows up, he will remain a fledgling for his hyungs.

4) A fan receiving a hug from Minho when the group visited the audience

일팔 @like_718



최민호 개미쳤다… 팬 꽉 끌어안고 마지막엔 머리 쓰담 230528 샤이니 팬미팅 #민호 최민호 개미쳤다… 팬 꽉 끌어안고 마지막엔 머리 쓰담 230528 샤이니 팬미팅 #민호최민호 개미쳤다… 팬 꽉 끌어안고 마지막엔 머리 쓰담 https://t.co/MIQ3gnJihU

Most idols are wary of stepping into the audience during concerts for fear of causing issues of safety for themselves and those in the audience. SHINee, however, took the opportunity to interact with fans in the stadium.

Thankfully, almost all fans at SHINee’s 15th Anniversary were very respectful, waving out to the Ring Ding Dong group members as they passed by, happy to have seen their idols so close to them. Minho came across one lucky fan, gave them a hug, and patted their hair before he walked away from that section.

5) The group unveiling their upcoming song, The Feeling for fans

SHINee's last studio album, Don't Call Me, was released in 2021. Since then, members have focused on solo comebacks while Taemin was enlisted in the military. Fans will be thrilled to learn that they are set to make a comeback soon, and revealed one song during SHINee’s 15th Anniversary celebrations.

The Feeling has the vibes of a great summer song, highlighting the best characteristics of each of the members. While an official version of the audio is yet to be released, SHAWOLs are already showering praises on the track which will probably be a part of their upcoming June release.

juju on taemin’s back! @juju_home taemin: this year will be the year of shinee

altho today’s fan meeting is wrapped up here there will be a concert n our comeback

as for the comeback…how many comebacks there will be

hope you will be prepared well for them



taemin: this year will be the year of shineealtho today’s fan meeting is wrapped up here there will be a concert n our comeback as for the comeback…how many comebacks there will behope you will be prepared well for themhttps://t.co/gfbA3ZjyuD

On the last day of SHINee’s 15th Anniversary fanmeeting, spoiler fairy Taemin confirmed that the group will make a comeback and put on a full-fledged concert soon. He also hinted at multiple comebacks by the View group, giving fans much to look forward to in 2023.

Poll : Did you enjoy watching these clips from SHINee's 15th Anniversary? Yes No 2 votes