"Netflix upping their game": New Jamie Foxx film They Cloned Tyrone trailer floors the internet

Netflix recently released a new trailer for an upcoming science fiction comedy mystery film,They Cloned Tyrone. It will be led by three African American characters who find themselves investigating a puzzling government conspiracy. The film will premiere on June 14, 2023, at the American Black Film Festival and will be available to stream worldwide on Netflix on July 21, 2023.

From the trailer of the film, it looks like the protagonists will stumble upon a case of human cloning. While not too much has been revealed about the initial plot, the trailer looks intense, fun, mysterious, and hilarious.

Fans are very excited to watch the film, as they believe that Netflix is finally getting serious about its content.

Twitter goes berzerk over the new They Cloned Tyrone trailer

Here is the new trailer for They Cloned Tyrone:

The official synopsis of the film reads,

"A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government experience conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper."

It's directed by Juel Taylor, who has co-written the film with Tony Rettenmaier. The film is being speculated to be a bonafide masterpiece. This is how fans reacted to the new trailer shared by Discussing Film.

From the above comments, it is safe to say that fans are eagerly waiting for the film to drop. They are sure that it's going to be a masterpiece and will tune in no matter what. Some even thought that it deserved a theatrical release.

Given Foxx's health scare, one fan prayed that the movie was not the actors' final film. Foxx is also They Cloned Tyrone's producer.

Jamie Foxx's health issues explored

A couple of days ago, it was reported that They Cloned Tyrone's lead, Jamie Foxx, had experienced a major health scare. Although it was not revealed what problem he exactly faced, his 29-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed on Instagram that her father had been hospitalized and was slowly on the road to recovery. This post was soon deleted by her.

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time," the post stated.

In May 2023, Jamie himself broke his silence on the incident. He thanked his wellwishers for all the love and support and shared an update on Instagram.

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed," the post read.

While the family has decided to keep his condition under wraps, the last update said that he was being looked after in a physical rehab facility in Chicago. This facility apparently tended to patients who suffered strokes and brain injuries.

