"I will watch literally ANYTHING Jamie Foxx is in": New They Cloned Tyrone image takes over Twitter

Sci-fi comedy They Cloned Tyrone will be released on Netflix on July 21, 2023. The film is the directorial debut of Juel Taylor and is adapted from a screenplay by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier. Its world premiere will take place at the American Black Film Festival on June 14, 2023.

The film is led by three actors, with one of them being the beloved Jamie Foxx. Unfortunately, the actor recently suffered from a health scare but reports suggest that he is currently on the road to recovery. However, hardly any detail has been released about the actor's exact condition.

While Foxx's health is slowly stabilizing, a new still from the upcoming film was released. This took Twitter by storm as fans prayed for his health and expressed their love for him.

A fan's reaction to the new They Cloned Tyrone image (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

They Cloned Tyrone on Netflix: Prayers and support pour in for Jamie Foxx after health scare

In April, Jamie Foxx's daughter, 29-year-old Corinne Foxx, shared a post on Instagram that explained that the actor had "experienced a medical complication" and was recovering. This post has now been removed from the platform.

The post said:

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

In May, Jamie Foxx spoke for the first time regarding his condition and extended his gratitude to his fans for their prayers, support, and words of encouragement.

His brief post on Instagram read:

"Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed."

While fans are still praying for his complete recovery, they are also anticipating the release of his upcoming film, They Cloned Tyrone. Its newly released image won the heart of the internet and fans claimed that they are expecting a masterpiece.

Here is how fans on Twitter responded to the news under the original post shared by Discussing Cinema:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

From the above images, it's safe to say that Jamie Foxx is adored by thousands across the world and the anticipation to watch his upcoming film is at an all-time high.

They Cloned Tyrone stars John Boyega and others alongside Jamie Foxx

The official synopsis of They Cloned Tyrone reads:

"A pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper in which an unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. Fontaine, a neighborhood drug dealer, is shot dead by rival Isaac and then is very shocked to wake up in his bed the next morning unharmed."

It further states:

"He and Slick Charles and Yo-Yo begin looking into the incident, and their search eventually leads them to a vast underground complex where a government-backed lab is performing experiments on the local Black population. Realizing that he is an artificial clone controlled by Nixon, Fontaine initially feels despair, but decides he needs to stand up to these white institutional overlords for the sake of his neighborhood."

They Cloned Tyrone stars John Boyega as Fontaine, Teyonah Parris as Yo-Yo, and Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles.

Poll : 0 votes