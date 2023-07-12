5 John Boyega films to watch before They Cloned Tyrone

John Boyega is a talented young actor who has quickly made a spot for himself in the industry. The British actor first gained popularity starring in the 2011 sci-fi comedy, Attack the Block. However, his breakthrough role came in 2015 when he appeared in the Star Wars franchise as the former First Order Stormtrooper, FN-2187, aka Finn.

With a career spanning just over a decade, John Boyega has already received multiple prestigious accolades and established a reputation as a versatile actor. He has already appeared in fourteen films and multiple television series, and is also set to appear in Netflix's upcoming sci-fi mystery comedy, They Cloned Tyrone.

The initial short synopsis from Netflix for the film reads:

"A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper."

If you are waiting intently to catch Boyega in the upcoming film, then you might as well check out some of the other works that he has starred in. In this article, we list out five of our top picks starring John Boyega that you can watch while waiting for They Cloned Tyrone which is set to release on July 21, 2023.

Pacific Rim: Uprising, Detroit and 3 more movies starring John Boyega that you need to check out

1) Pacific Rim: Uprising

Pacific Rim: Uprising (Image via Universal Pictures)

Pacific Rim: Uprising is a sci-fi monster film from the house of Universal Pictures. The film was directed by Steven S. DeKnight with Emily Carmichael, Kira Snyder and DeKnight working on the screenplay. It was released as the sequel to Guillermo del Toro's Pacific Rim.

The film stars John Boyega, Scott Eastwood, Cailee Spaeny, Burn Gorman, Charlie Day, Tian Jing, Jin Zhang, Rinko Kikuchi and others in pivotal roles. While the cinematography, action sequences and performances by the lead cast received praise, the film was largeley considered a letdown compared to its predecessor.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"John Boyega is the rebellious Jake Pentecost, a once-promising Jaeger pilot whose legendary father gave his life to secure humanity's victory against the monstrous "Kaiju." Now an even more fearsome alien threat has been unleashed on the world and Jake is called back into action by his former co-pilot, Lambert, and a 15-year-old Jaeger hacker, Amara. Rising up to become the most powerful defense force to ever walk the earth, they will set course for a spectacular all-new adventure on a towering scale."

2) The Woman King

The Woman King (Image via Sony Pictures)

The Woman King is a historical action drama offerring from the house of Sony Pictures. The film was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and the screenplay was written by Dana Stevens. It was based on a narrative that Dana co-wrote with Maria Bello about all-woman warrior unit in West Africa.

The cast of the movie included Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, John Boyega, and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in major roles. The film premiered at the 2022 TIFF before getting a theatrical release, where it received praise for Viola's performance alongside the well-executed action sequences.

The following is the official summary of the movie as provided by Sony Pictures:

"The Woman King is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen. Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca as she inspires the King to take on the enemies determined to violate their honor and destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for…"

3) Imperial Dreams

Imperial Dreams (Image via Netflix)

Netflix's original drama, Imperial Dreams, was directed by Mallik Vitthal in addition to colaborating on the screenplay with Ismet Prcic. The film premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award. Netflix acquired the film and added it to their list in 2017.

The cast featured John Boyega, Rotimi, Glenn Plummer, De'aundre Bonds, Keke Palmer, Nora Zehetner, Todd Louiso and others. The film brought in huge praise for Boyega's performance and became a nod to his acting prowess.

The official synopsis as provided on Netflix reads:

"A young father returns home from jail eager to care for his son and become a writer, but crime, poverty and a flawed system threaten his plans."

4) Detroit

Detroit (Image via Annapurna Pictures)

Detroit is a period crime drama produced by Annapurna Pictures. Kathryn Bigelow directed the film with a screenplay from Mark Boal. The film premiered on July 26, 2017, commemorating 50 years of the Algiers Motel Incident during the 1967 Detroit riots, on which the film is based. The nationwide theatrical release started in August.

The film featured an ensemble cast that included John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Algee Smith, Jacob Latimore, John Krasinski, Jack Reynor, Hannah Murray, and others. The film was a favorite among the critics with the direction, screenplay and performances by the leads getting noticed. However, it didn't even manage to recoup its production cost due to its disastrous box office performance.

The synopsis for the film, as available on Apple TV+ , reads as follows:

"From Kathryn Bigelow, comes this gripping film based on the true story of one of the most terrifying secrets in American history. John Boyega plays a security guard caught in the crossfire after a late-night police raid sparks a violent revolt that spirals out of control and turns the city into a war zone."

5) Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Image via Walt Disney)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens is an epic space opera film from Walt Disney. The mvie was directed by J. J. Abrams with a screenplay written by Lawrence Kasdan, Michael Arndt, and Abrams himself. The film released in 2015 as an installation to the Skywalker Saga, and the sequel to the 1983 film, Return of the Jedi.

The film featured a star-studded ensemble cast including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o, Simon Pegg, Gwendoline Christie and others.

The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

"Thirty years since the destruction of the second Death Star, the sinister First Order, commanded by the mysterious Snoke and apprentice Kylo Ren, rise from the ashes of the Empire. The Resistance, led by General Leia Organa, attempts to thwart the First Order's threat, but they're desparate for help. Rey, a desert scavenger, and Finn, an ex-stormtrooper, find themselves joining forces wiiht Han Solo and Chewbacca in a desperate mission to return a BB-unit droid with a map to Luke Skywalker back to the Resistance."

It was the first film to introduce John Boyega's character, Finn, who has since been a recurring character in the franchise. If you like his role in the film, then you can also check out the other films Boyega has starred in - The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

These were some of our top picks of films that starred John Boyega that you should add to your watchlist. All of these titles are excellent movies that go on to showcase Boyega's prowess as a talented actor.

If you want to catch his upcoming work, then be sure to check Netflix on July 21, 2023 for They Cloned Tyrone.

