How old is Vanessa Mdee? All about Rotimi's partner as 'Power' actor's set to welcome his second child

Rotimi and Vanessa Mdee are ready to welcome their second baby. The pair confirmed the news while speaking to People and said,

“We’re excited to announce that our baby girl is on the way. What a beautiful testament to God’s favor. We are overjoyed.”

The pictures shared with People feature the duo revealing that they are expecting a daughter when Rotimi opens an umbrella that releases pink confetti raining over them.

The two are already parents to a son, Seven, who was born in September last year. Rotimi and Vanessa announced the news on their Instagram accounts by revealing his name and posting a close-up photo of the baby. Rotimi announced the news on his Instagram Story and wrote, “Feeling Blessed.”

The couple also revealed the news of their first baby’s arrival with People and said that they were excited to welcome their son. They mentioned that as first-time parents, everything about this experience was a whole new challenge and they loved it.

The couple first met in New Orleans at an Essence Festival afterparty and have been together ever since. They got engaged in December 2020 in Atlanta.

Vanessa Mdee hosted the Coca-Cola Chart Express in 2008

Vanessa Mdee is a 34-year-old singer, rapper, television personality, and host. She auditioned for the MTV VJ Search in 2007 and hosted the Coca-Cola Chart Express with Carol and Kule in 2008. She became the first ever Tanzanian VJ on MTV. She continued to host shows in Tanzania and around the African continent..

Vanessa Mdee was the host of Senses, Sounds, and Wisdom with Zantel at the annual Sauti Za Busara in 2009. She hosted the red carpet event of MTV Africa Music Awards for three years and became the host of The Hitlist on 102.5 Choice FM in 2011, where she interviewed artists like Kelly Rowland, Rick Ross, Ludacris, Tay Grin, Dr. Sid, and more.

Mdee hosted a show called MTV Base Meets in 2012 and auditioned for BET’s 106 & Park, but was not chosen for the gig. She started her music career in 2012, and worked on a single from Ommy Dimpoz titled Me and You. She then released her first song, Closer, in 2013, which received four nominations at Tanzania’s Music Awards.

Vanessa hosted a music festival called MTV Base’s Hunters Oasis, followed by Epiq Bongo Star Search season 7 and Dume Challenge. She then released another single, Come Over, in November 2013. She was also featured in the second season of Coke Studio Africa, where she performed with Nigeria’s Burna Boy.

In 2014, Vanessa Mdee received an endorsement deal from Crown Paints to become their brand ambassador in Tanzania and she collaborated with Tanzanian star Barnaba Elias to release their new duet, Siri. The following year, she signed a deal with Samsung Tanzania as their brand ambassador. Her fifth single, Nobody But Me, was released also released the same year.

She has performed at various festivals including the Mombasa Rocks festival and other locations like Dodoma, Morogoro, Arusha, Houston, and more. She was one of the judges for the first season of East Africa’s Got Talent in 2019.

Vanessa Mdee’s first album, Money Mondays, was released in January 2018, and she also appeared as Stormi the glam madam in several episodes of MTV Shuga Down South.

