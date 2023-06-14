Rey Skywalker Star Wars film gets delayed

Variety reports that Disney has put off the release of the Star Wars feature starring Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker. The movie was first announced at the Star Wars Celebration 2023 Event. The film, which was originally going to hit theaters on December 19, 2025, has now been pushed to May 22, 2026.

The project is directed by Ms. Marvel director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and will feature Ridley's Rey trying to rebuild the Jedi Order, fifteen years following the events of the ninth installment of the mainline Star Wars films and the Skywalker saga finale The Rise of Skywalker.

The film was originally set for

December 2025 before the decision to push it back 5 months.

According to industry insider Jeff Sneider, Daisy Ridley's Rey will not necessarily be the main character but will have a role similar to that of Obi-Wan Kenobi in Star Wars: A New Hope and Luke Skywalker in The Last Jedi, which is basically more of a supporting character.

In addition to the postponement of the Rey Skywalker return film, Variety reports that the release date of another untitled Star Wars picture, which had been scheduled for May 2026, has been pushed back to December 17, 2027.

Who is Rey Skywalker in Star Wars?

Rey as she appears in the Star Wars sequel trilogy (Image via Lucasfilm)

Rey Skywalker is a character that was first introduced in the Star Wars sequel trilogy which takes place approximately 30 years, following the end of Return of the Jedi.

In the first film, The Force Awakens, we meet her when she is an adult scavenger living on the desert planet of Jakku and tormented by the memories of her parents, who left her there when she was a child after becoming enemies of the First Order and fearing for their lives.

She then encounters a former Stormtrooper by the name of Finn, as well as original Star Wars protagonists Han Solo and Chewbacca, and assists them in their search for a map that could lead to Luke Skywalker. To note, Luke had gone into hiding after his plan to rebuild the Jedi failed when his nephew and Han and Leia Organa's son Ben Solo turned to the dark side, took the name Kylo Ren, and became the chief enforcer for The First Order.

Rey is however eventually captured by Ren but is freed through the efforts of Finn, Han, and Chewbacca. However, Han is soon killed by Ren, which leads to a duel between a heartbroken and enraged Rey and Kylo, with Rey severely injuring the latter, despite being defeated.

jazzyyy ✨ @endedallways #StarWars How lucky that we gotta the see a bunch of footage of Daisy Ridley training for the new Rey’s Star Wars movies .truly blessed. #daisyridley How lucky that we gotta the see a bunch of footage of Daisy Ridley training for the new Rey’s Star Wars movies .truly blessed. #daisyridley #StarWars 🔥🔥😳😳☺️☺️ https://t.co/1NrJJifThL

Rey then next appears in Star Wars: The Last Jedi where she finds and tries to persuade a demoralized and reluctant Luke Skywalker to join the Resistance led by Leia in their fight against the First Order, only to be rebuffed. She is then trained by the legendary Jedi Master, learning more about Kylo Ren's former identity Ben Solo, only to discover a shocking truth regarding Ren's fall to the dark side and Luke's role in it.

She then believes that Ben could be brought back to the light and resolves to redeem him from the darkness consuming him. She then rejoins the Resistance in their fight against Kylo Ren and The First Order, who are later aided by a force spirit of Luke that duels Ren and sacrifices his life to give time for the Resistance to escape an attack launched by the evil military state.

starwarslover @googlestarwars1 #StarWars Daisy Ridley as Rey made Star Wars sequel for me! So glad she will be back ! #daisyridley Daisy Ridley as Rey made Star Wars sequel for me! So glad she will be back ! #daisyridley #StarWars https://t.co/NYGLCTK6Xw

Rey then returns in the final installment of the sequel trilogy, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker where she continues her Jedi training under Leia's tutelage. However, she soon learns that she is the biological granddaughter of former Galactic Emperor Sheev Palpatine, who is also the notorious Sith Lord Darth Sidious.

She also learns that she is part of a dyad in the force, alongside Kylo Ren, which essentially means that they are soulmates and are each other's counterparts in the light and dark sides of the force respectively.

Rey then encounters Ren again, who is now the Supreme Leader of the First Order, and tries to bring him back to the light, eventually succeeding after Ren renounces the dark side of the force and becomes Ben Solo after his mother Leia's death.

Rey and Ben then team up and fight against Darth Sidious and eventually defeat and destroy him, though she is ultimately killed in the fight. Ben, however, sacrifices his life to bring her back by using all of his strength to force heal her.

Rey then visits Tatooine to bury the lightsabers of Luke and Leia near the homestead where Luke lived as a child under the care of Owen and Beru Lars. She soon rejects her Palpatine heritage and takes up the name Rey Skywalker in honor of her former mentors.

Rey can currently be seen in the animated Star Wars series Forces of Destiny.

