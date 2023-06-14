Who is John Boyega? All about the Star Wars actor ahead of his 'They Cloned Tyrone' release

Netflix has finally dropped the first official trailer for the satirical conspiracy film They Cloned Tyrone, which gives a glimpse of the ensemble cast that will be joining the movie. The trailer stars Oscar winner Jamie Foxx, who is joined by the Golden Globe winner John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.

John Boyega is a British actor and producer whose claim to fame was his role as Finn in the Star Wars sequel trilogy films The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), and The Rise of Skywalker (2019). He has now been cast as a drug dealer named Fontaine, in the upcoming Netflix movie, They Cloned Tyrone.

All about John Boyega and his role in They Cloned Tyrone

Boyega is a critically acclaimed actor who made his breakthrough with his role as Moses in the sci-fi comedy film Attack the Block (2011), before being cast in the Star Wars franchise. He has also acted in the historical epic The Woman King (2022), and thriller film Breaking (2022).

He has also portrayed Leroy Logan in Steve McQueen's anthology series Small Axe (2020), for which he won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film and the Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actor in a Movie/Miniseries. Boyega was also a recipient of the BAFTA Rising Star Award in 2016, and the Trophée Chopard at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

In They Cloned Tyrone, John Bogeya plays Fontaine who seemingly dies one night in a shootout and awakens the next day with no memory of his death. However, Slick Charles, who saw Fontaine being shot, cannot believe his eyes when the dealer shows up at his door demanding his money back. So Charles teams up with Yo-Yo to find out what happened to Fontaine and both of them come to the realization that Fontaine has been cloned. They must now find out who cloned Fontaine.

More about They Cloned Tyrone: Official synopsis, trailer, release date

The latest Netflix sci-fi movie will premiere on Netflix this July 21, 2023, after making its debut at the American Black Film Festival (ABFF) on June 14, 2023. The official synopsis reads as follows:

“A series of eerie events thrusts an unlikely trio (Boyega, Parris and Foxx) onto the trail of a nefarious government conspiracy in this pulpy mystery caper.”

Watch the trailer for the Netflix film here.

Along with Foxx, Parris, and Boyega in the lead role, the cast also features Kiefer Sutherland, David Alan Grier, J. Alphonse Nicholson, Joshua Mikel, and James Moses Black in other supporting roles.

The movie has been directed by Juel Taylor, who co-wrote the film with Tony Rettenmaier. Commenting on his first directorial debut and its inspiration, Taylor has said:

"I love Jackie Brown and Boogie Nights, Big Lebowski. I knew I wanted it to be comedic, but it's a mystery movie before everything else. If you just sit down and think about it in a quiet room, there's some messed up things that are going on."

It is produced by Foxx, along with Charles D. King, Stephen “Dr.” Love, and Datari Turner. Executive producers include Mark R. Wright, Kim Roth, Jack Murray, Federal Films, Dana Sano, and Monte Lipman, and co-executive producers for the movie are James Lopez and Poppy Hanks.

Look out for Netflix's latest sci-fi feature They Cloned Tyrone.

