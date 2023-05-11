Jamie Foxx's They Cloned Tyrone: Release date and everything to know 

The highly anticipated science fiction comedy mystery film They Cloned Tyrone is all set to premiere on July 21, 2023, on Netflix. The film was announced for release on the streaming platform recently and has since managed to build a huge fanbase, owing to its hilarious and refreshing storyline and notable cast including the likes of Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and several others.

The film entails the story of the unlikely trio of Fontaine (John Boyega), Slick Charles (Jamie Foxx), and Yo-Yo (Teyonah Parris) who, following a series of eerie events in their neighborhood, set out on a quest to investigate the matter but instead become a part of something larger than they expected.

They Cloned Tyrone is written and directed by Juel Taylor, who will be making his feature film directorial debut with the sci-fi comedy, and produced by Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Tony Rettenmaier, Charles D. King, and Stephen "Dr." Love.

They Cloned Tyrone promises to be a hilarious escapade for viewers

Netflix released the teaser for the film on April 24, 2023, and it has managed to garner only positive reviews from both critics and viewers alike. The teaser begins with Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris breaking the awkward silence of a long elevator trip by singing Mary J.Blige's "I'm Goin Down" while John Boyega stands in front with no expression on his face and the scene is as hilarious as anyone can expect, with fans calling that scene a reason in itself to watch the movie.

The teaser continues and shows the lead trio discovering a place that seems to be an underground lab of sorts. We are also acquainted with the root cause of the eerie events in the neighborhood which are the experiments that someone is performing on the black community and the teaser gives glimpses of the trio encountering numerous characters while investigating the truth behind the experiments.

Here's the official synopsis of They Cloned Tyrone as per Netflix:

"A pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper in which an unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. Fontaine, a neighborhood drug dealer, is shot dead by rival Isaac and then is very shocked to wake up in his bed the next morning unharmed."

It continues:

"He and Slick Charles and Yo-Yo begin looking into the incident, and their search eventually leads them to a vast underground complex where a government-backed lab is performing experiments on the local Black population. Realizing that he is an artificial clone controlled by Nixon, Fontaine initially feels despair but decides he needs to stand up to these white institutional overlords for the sake of his neighborhood."

Based on the teaser and synopsis, the unpredictability of the plot and the inclusion of several interesting characters is sure to be the highlight of the film and viewers can look forward to a hilarious and thoroughly entertaining film.

The cast members of They Cloned Tyrone

They Cloned Tyrone is host to an incredibly talented cast with three of the biggest stars in the industry in the lead. In the lead trio, we have John Boyega’s drug dealer Fontaine, Teyonah Parris’ s*x worker Yo-Yo and Jamie Foxx’s pimp Slick Charles.

The trio has already managed to garner worldwide appreciation, not only for their performance in the teaser trailer but also for their projects outside of the film and they promise to deliver a hilarious and entertaining performance in the film. In an interview with EMPIRE, film director Juel Taylor talked about how he aimed to represent the characters of the trio in the film:

"Me and my writing partner [Tony Rettenmaier] always joked about who would make the most ill-fitting detectives – the worst possible candidates to be thrust into the middle of a conspiracy.”

It'll be interesting to see how the film manages to venture into the characters of the trio. Jamie Foxx has previously starred in various projects including, Django Unchained, Ray, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Collateral, and White House Down, among many others.

Teyonah Parris has also featured in a host of acclaimed projects including WandaVision, The Marvels, Candyman, Dear White People, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

John Boyega has previously starred in the critically acclaimed The Woman King, Pacific Rim Uprising, and the Star Wars franchise.

They Cloned Tyrone's cast also includes other characters essaying pivotal roles including Kiefer Sutherland and J. Alphonse Nicholson.

They Cloned Tyrone will premiere on July 21, 2023, on Netflix.

