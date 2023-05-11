3 best Jamie Foxx impressions ever 

American actor, comedian, and singer Jamie Foxx is currently on the road to recovery after suffering a major health scare. Despite his family not having revealed his exact medical condition, various news outlets suggested that his problem was life-threatening and extremely critical.

The Grammy recipient had apparently suffered a seizure. In April, his 29-year-old daughter Corinne Foxx revealed her father's health issue in the form of an Instagram post which has now been deleted.

The post said:

"Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time."

While his fans and friends are praying for his speedy recovery, we have decided to compile some of the Academy Award winner's best impressions over the years.

From Donald Trump to Kanye West, Jamie Foxx can impersonate them all

1) Donald Trump

The beloved actor appeared on Rap Radar Podcast less than a year ago and dropped a shockingly accurate impression of the former president of the United States, Donald Trump. He was even joined by the popular rapper Snoop Dogg during the interview. Everyone in the room busts out laughing as soon as he began his impression as the actor even said some of the politician/businessman's most popular catchphrases.

Some fans said that his voice was "literally indistinguishable" from the real Donald Trump.

2) Tom Cruise

About a decade ago, Jamie Foxx was invited to The Graham Norton Show with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone where he did a convincing impression of Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise.

Foxx revealed that he had auditioned for the role of Rod Tidwell in Jerry Maguire but unfortunately blew it. The part was ultimately given to Cuba Gooding Jr. for which he bagged the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He finally got to work alongside Cruise in the 2004 film, Collateral, for which he received the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

3) Kanye West

Jamie Foxx's impression of Kanye West is nothing less than legendary. In a conversation with UFC color commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan on The Joe Rogan Experience, the actor impersonated Pharrell, Jay-Z, Robert Downey Jr., Mike Tyson, and many other personalities. However, his Kanye impression managed to win the hearts of everyone.

The actor explained how he met the iconic rapper and collaborated with him on the song Slow Jamz from the album The College Dropout released in 2004. The actor later even provided vocals from Kanye's hit 2005 song Gold Digger, from the album, Late Registration.

What is Jamie Foxx's next project They Cloned Tyrone about?

The official synopsis of They Cloned Tyrone reads,

"A pulpy, sci-fi mystery caper in which an unlikely trio investigates a series of eerie events, alerting them to a nefarious conspiracy lurking directly beneath their hood. Fontaine, a neighborhood drug dealer, is shot dead by rival Isaac and then is very shocked to wake up in his bed the next morning unharmed."

It further states:

"He and Slick Charles and Yo-Yo begin looking into the incident, and their search eventually leads them to a vast underground complex where a government-backed lab is performing experiments on the local Black population. Realizing that he is an artificial clone controlled by Nixon, Fontaine initially feels despair, but decides he needs to stand up to these white institutional overlords for the sake of his neighborhood."

Alongside Jamie Foxx, the film also stars John Boyega and Teyonah Parris.

Poll : 0 votes