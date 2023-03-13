"It really hit home": Fans get emotional over Ke Huy Quan's best supporting actor acceptance speech at Oscar 2023

Ke Huy Quan won an Oscar under the best supporting actor category for his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once on Sunday, March 12. He is the second Asian actor to win this award. He was up against some formidable nominees, including Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Judd Hirsch, and Barry Keoghan.

Ke’s speech brought everyone to tears, including the press room. He thanked the academy for the “honor of a lifetime.” Quan also thanked his mother for all the sacrifices she made and his brother David, who calls him every day to “remind me to take good care of myself.” The 51-year-old actor added:

"I owe everything to the love of my life, my wife Echo, who month after month, year after year for 20 years, told me that one day my time will come."

Screen Off Script @ScreenOffScript



Key Huy Quan after winning Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the



“Mom, I just won an Oscar!”Key Huy Quan after winning Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the #Oscars “Mom, I just won an Oscar!” 😭Key Huy Quan after winning Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the #Oscarshttps://t.co/MIFJiWOtk3

Ke asked everyone to keep their “dreams alive” and revealed that he “almost gave up on mine.” He told his 84-year-old mother, who was watching the Oscar award ceremony at home:

"Mom, I just won an Oscar!"

Quan kept on kissing the award and presenter Ariana DeBose was moved to tears after seeing him get so emotional. The actor motivated others by saying:

"My journey started on a boat. I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here on Hollywood’s biggest stage."

Viewers of the award ceremony got emotional after hearing Ke Huy Quan's speech and flooded Twitter with their comments:

Viewers motivated after hearing Ke Huy Quan's Oscar acceptance speech about his dream

Quan’s family moved to California in the late 1970s. He came to the limelight for his 1980s films like Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom and The Goonies. He acted in many TV series before giving up and working behind the scenes as an assistant director and stunt coordinator.

He then earned a film degree from the University of Southern California and worked behind the cameras until 2018. After getting inspired by the 2018 film Crazy Rich Asians, he returned to acting and earned himself an audition for Everywhere All at Once. The rest, as they say, is now history.

Fans were motivated by his Oscar acceptance speech and his journey.

IT’S TIME FOR JUSTICE @LiddleSavages 🏼 🏼



He’s says he’s living the “American Dream” as he wins the Best Supporting Actor Role for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”



2023

WATCH: Ke Huy Quan gives such a beautiful, emotional and honest acceptance speech at tonight’s #Oscars He’s says he’s living the “American Dream” as he wins the Best Supporting Actor Role for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” #Oscars 2023 #Oscars 95 WATCH: Ke Huy Quan gives such a beautiful, emotional and honest acceptance speech at tonight’s #Oscars👏🏼👏🏼He’s says he’s living the “American Dream” as he wins the Best Supporting Actor Role for “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”#Oscars2023 #Oscars95https://t.co/RwbIpqidcr

Cindy @chasselbring321 #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce #Americandream #KeyHuyQuan may have delivered the best speech of the night already! He shared his start of being on a boat as a refugee, now Oscar winner. The bar is high now! #Oscar2023 #KeyHuyQuan may have delivered the best speech of the night already! He shared his start of being on a boat as a refugee, now Oscar winner. The bar is high now! #Oscar2023 #EverythingEverywhereAllAtOnce #Americandream

Per @LuwisJmnz #Oscars95

Ke Huy Quan wins the Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All At Once!!



"Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To everyone out there, please keep your dreams alive." - Ke Huy Quan Ke Huy Quan wins the Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All At Once!!"Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To everyone out there, please keep your dreams alive." - Ke Huy Quan #Oscars95 Ke Huy Quan wins the Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All At Once!!"Dreams are something you have to believe in. I almost gave up on mine. To everyone out there, please keep your dreams alive." - Ke Huy Quan https://t.co/rLDLM47IrD

Ke Huy Quan has won multiple awards for his role in Everything Everywhere all at Once, including at the Toronto Film Critics Association, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Satellite Awards, San Francisco Bay Area Film Critics Circle, and Oklahoma Film Critics Circle.

His character in the Oscar-nominated movie Everything Everywhere all at Once is Waymond Wang. He kept the movie hidden from his family until after the shoot was over. His reason was:

"I was so afraid. I didn't know if I was gonna be any good at it. I didn't know if I was gonna get fired."

Everything Everywhere at Once has been nominated for 11 Oscar awards.

Poll : 0 votes