''I was screaming at the top of my lungs'': Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan recalls the moment he was cast as Waymond

Actor Ke Huy Quan recently appeared on CBS Sunday Morning, wherein he talked about his new movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once, and how he got his role in the movie, among other things.

Huy Quan recalled the moment he was told he was cast as Waymond Wang in the film. He mentioned:

''That phone call was one of the happiest phone calls I've ever got. And I was screaming at the top of my lungs. I said, 'Yes, yes, yes!' and I kept jumping up and down and I started crying.''

Ke Huy Quan's performance as Waymond Wang in the film has received high praise from fans and critics. The movie has garnered widespread critical acclaim and is considered to be one of the frontrunners to win the Academy Award for Best Picture this year.

"You'll get this role": Ke Huy Quan talks about how his wife supported him before he got the part in Everything Everywhere All at Once

Ke Huy Quan mentioned during the interview that he read for the role of Waymond in Everything Everywhere All at Once and thought he'd get the part. He said:

''I left, called my agent and I said, 'I think I have a shot. I think it went well.' I was so excited. I was like, 'Yeah, yeah. Please, please let me know what they think, okay?''

Huy Quan further mentioned that his wife supported him when he did not hear back from the makers for two months. He said:

''Two months went by. And as each day went by, my hope of landing the job slowly, slowly dissipated. But it was my wife who said Ke - she said, 'You'll get this role.' I said (asked), 'How can you be so sure?' And she said, 'Because you said this role was written for you and you want it more than anything. You will get it.''

Apart from Everything Everywhere All at Once, Ke Huy Quan is known for his appearances in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, Encino Man, and The Goonies, to name a few.

What is Everything Everywhere All at Once about? Cast, plot, and more details explored

The film tells the fascinating and fantastical story of a Chinese-American immigrant who must deal with different versions of herself in a parallel universe amidst an IRS audition.

Here's a brief synopsis of the movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as Daniels, the film is a hilarious and big-hearted sci-fi action adventure about an exhausted Chinese American woman (Michelle Yeoh) who can't seem to finish her taxes.''

The movie stars Michelle Yeoh as Evelyn Quan Wang in the lead role, and she's been receiving massive praise from critics for her enthralling performance in the film. Her inherent charm and charisma define the tone of the movie.

Starring alongside Yeoh in other important supporting roles are various other actors like Ke Huy Quan as Waymond Wang, Stephanie Hsu as Joy Wang, and Jamie Lee Curtis as Deirdre Beaubeirdre, among many others.

The film is helmed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert who also wrote the screenplay for the movie.

