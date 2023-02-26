PGA Awards 2023 full winners list: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The White Lotus, and more

PGA Awards 2023 were held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, on February 25, 2023. Some of the best film and television producers of 2022 were honored during this award ceremony.

On December 12, 2022, nominations for the documentary category were announced. The nominees in the sports, children's, and short-form categories, alongside the remaining nominations, were announced on December 16, 2022, and January 12, 2023, respectively. The PGA Innovation Awards nominations were announced on February 10, 2023.

Top Gun Archive @topgunarchive Tom Cruise accepts the David O. Selznick Achievement Award onstage during the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California Tom Cruise accepts the David O. Selznick Achievement Award onstage during the 2023 Producers Guild Awards at The Beverly Hilton on February 25, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California https://t.co/ZDefRz3KmF

As had been anticipated by many fans of the beloved movie, Everything Everywhere All At Once won the best motion picture award. After the victory, producer Jonathan Wang thanked the writer-director duo The Daniels, saying,

"To my right hand and my left hand, Daniel Scheinert and Dan Kwan, I can’t do this without you guys. You guys taught me how to be joyful, fun, make a welcoming set and be so creative and always just put people first."

Let's take a look at all the winners of the PGA Awards

PGA Awards 2023: List of winners

Film and Television Awards

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures –Everything Everywhere All At Once

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television: Comedy – The Bear

Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television – The Dropout

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television –Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture – Navalny

Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television – Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television: Drama –The White Lotus

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

PGA Innovation Award – Stay Alive, My Son

Outstanding Short Form Program – Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Season 2)

Outstanding Children’s Program – Sesame Street

Outstanding Sports Program – Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

Honorary Awards

David O. Selznick Achievement Award: Tom Cruise

Stanley Kramer Award: Till

Milestone Award: Michael De Luca and Pam Abby

Norman Lear Achievement Award: Mindy Kaling

Vance Van Petton Entrepreneurial Spirit Award: Lena Waithe

Like the Oscars, this award has used a preferential voting system since 2009.

Last year, Apple’s CODA not only won this award but also went on to win the Oscar. This was the fourth time in five years that the PGA winner went on to take the Oscar's top prize. The Oscar and PGA award for best motion picture has synced 22 times in the last 33 years. It has even accurately predicted the best picture Oscar nominees 88% of the time over the past 13 years.

These awards are presented by the Producers Guild of America, a non-profit trade association representing television producers, film producers, and new media producers in the United States.

Poll : 0 votes