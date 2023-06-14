They Cloned Tyrone is an upcoming American sci-fi comedy and mystery film directed by Juel Taylor in his feature film directorial debut. It is written by Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, and stars John Boyega, Teyonah Parris and Jamie Foxx, as an unlikely trio uncovering a government conspiracy.

The film had its world premiere at the American Black Film Festival on June 14, 2023, and is scheduled to be released on July 21, 2023, by Netflix.

The film has generated significant buzz due to its refreshing storyline and an impressive cast.

They Cloned Tyrone cast and characters explored

The official trailer for the film, released by Netflix on June 13, 2023, introduces the audience to the trio of lead characters.

The plot of They Cloned Tyrone promises unpredictability, compelling characters, and social commentary. Viewers can expect a thrilling and thoroughly entertaining experience.

John Boyega as Fontaine

Leading the pack is John Boyega, known for his notable performances in projects such as the latest Star Wars sequel trilogy, and the critically acclaimed Small Axe series, for which he won a Golden Globe award.

Fontaine is a down-on-his-luck security guard who is thrust into a world of government conspiracy when he is hired to protect a mysterious man named Tyrone.

Fontaine is a loyal and trustworthy friend, and he is determined to help Tyrone uncover the truth about his identity.

Jamie Foxx as Slick Charles

Joining Boyega is the multi-talented Jamie Foxx, who not only stars in the film but also serves as a producer. Foxx has made a significant impact in the industry with his roles in films like Django Unchained and Collateral.

In They Cloned Tyrone, Foxx takes on the role of Slick Charles, a pimp who becomes embroiled in the mysterious events surrounding the neighborhood.

Slick Charles is a charismatic gangster who is involved in a government conspiracy to clone people. He is a dangerous and unpredictable man, and he will stop at nothing to protect his secrets.

Teyonah Parris as Ye-Yo

Teyonah Parris, who gained widespread recognition for her role as Monica Rambeau in the Marvel series WandaVision, adds her talent to the ensemble cast of They Cloned Tyrone.

Parris portrays the character of Yo-Yo, who joins Fontaine and Slick Charles on their investigation. Her dynamic and captivating performances in previous projects make her a valuable addition to the film.

Yo-Yo is a brilliant hacker who is recruited by Fontaine to help him investigate Tyrone's case. She is a skilled computer scientist, and she is able to quickly uncover valuable information about Tyrone's past.

Another notable name in the cast is Kiefer Sutherland, known for his role in the hit TV series 24. Sutherland plays Agent Leary, who is a government agent tasked with tracking down Tyrone and Yo-Yo. Agent Leary is a ruthless and efficient killer, and he will stop at nothing to complete his mission.

The movie also features Tyler Antonius as the titular character Tyrone, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Isaac, Tamberla Perry as Biddy, and Megan Sousa as Ree-Ree, rounding out the talented ensemble cast.

Each actor brings their unique skills to their respective characters, contributing to the depth and complexity of the story.

With its unique blend of humor, mystery, and social commentary, They Cloned Tyrone has become one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Viewers can mark their calendars for July 21, 2023, when the film will exclusively premiere on Netflix.

