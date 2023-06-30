Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023 recap: Blade Runner 2023 Labyrinth, Thirsty Suitors, Stray on Xbox, and more

With the conclusion of this year's Annapurna Interactive Showcase, indie lovers got to see and hear about a bevy of exciting titles that they will get to test out soon. Some were fresh reveals, while others will be arriving on new platforms. The show's cherry was the announcement of Blade Runner 2023 Labyrinth, marking the first in-house Annapurna Interactive game and the first Blade Runner title in 25 years.

Annapurna Interactive has slowly become one of the most beloved and significant video game publishers over the past few years. Their work includes critically acclaimed like Outer Wilds, Kentucky Route Zero, What Remains of Edith Finch, and Neon White.

Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023: All announcements and reveals

The latest iteration of the AI Showcase was held on Thursday, June 29, 2023. All the major announcements from the occasion are as follows:

Cocoon

The indie title is all the rage at the moment and received its release date at the event. It will be available on September 29, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 & 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Game Pass, and PC via Steam.

Flock

A gameplay walkthrough was featured for the indie title for Hollow Ponds and Richard Hogg's next title. Players will be able to explore the vibrant gameworld on the back of a bird, with options for customization also available for the bird and charming other creatures to join their flock.

Ghost Bike

This cycling title is coming from the studio that made Nidhogg, and is slated for a 2024 release. Players will carry a will-o-wisp-esque entity in a basket in front of the cycle as they ride through picturesque settings.

Mundaun

The 2021 title is getting a visual update, along with a release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Bounty Star

The title was announced at last year's showcase. Players got a deeper look at what lies within the title, with the designer explaining more in a recent trailer. The world is in "a post-post apocalyptic American desert," with gamers getting to engage in mech combat, and planting and crafting various resources.

Stray on Xbox

The beloved cyberpunk cat game from last year is all set to leap onto Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 10, 2023. Players will get to step into the paws of the feline protagonist and explore a post-apocalyptic walled city doused in cyberpunk esthetics.

Storyteller on Netflix

The refreshing indie title will appear on Netflix on September 26, 2023, along with new scenarios and the devil himself. I had a gala time when I reviewed this game and will be eager to see what new content lies in store.

To a T

The game's protagonist is stuck in a T-pose and will have to navigate their life accordingly. The trailer was intriguing, and came with a tongue-in-cheek song.

Lorelei and the Laser Eyes

A new trailer for this mysterious game debuted at the recent Annapurna Interactive showcase. It is being developed by Simogo, the studio behind Sayonara Wild Hearts.

Lushfoil Photography Sim

Coming from Matt Newell, the title is set to provide "a tranquil exploration and photography experience set across a vast selection of faithfully detailed landscapes." From the trailer we saw, it does look gorgeous.

Thirsty Suitors

The RPG finally received a release date at Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2023. It is slated to arrive on November 2.

Blade Runner 2023 Labyrinth

Apart from the aforementioned details, the announcement trailer doesn't say much. Players will likely take on the role of a former LAPD cop being asked to return. The esthetics of the short clip perfectly captures those of the iconic franchise, and I am excited to see what's in store.

