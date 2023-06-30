Stray is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in August 2023

After spending a year on Windows PC and PlayStation 4 & 5, Stray will soon be available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One in August 2023. This will allow players of these three devices to enjoy the delightfully wonderful post-apocalyptic title featuring a feline protagonist. The game's world is doused with cyberpunk esthetic and is perfectly designed to fit its unique main character.

Published by Annapurna Interactive, Stray is the debuting title from developer BlueTwelve Studio. It was one of the most hotly-anticipated titles ever since its announcement in 2020 and was released on July 19, 2022. It was met with positive reviews, winning the Best Debut at GDCA 2023 and Best Independent Game at TGA 2023.

When is Stray coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One?

Stray will arrive on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 10, 2023. The announcement came in the form of a video where the protagonist cat slowly nudges an Xbox controller off a table as the robot looks on.

Discounted on Steam right now: STRAY is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 10. Also available now on PS5, PS4, and Steam.Discounted on Steam right now: bit.ly/StraySteam_Jun… STRAY is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on August 10. Also available now on PS5, PS4, and Steam. Discounted on Steam right now: bit.ly/StraySteam_Jun…

In my review of Stray last year, I commended the developers for perfectly capturing the antics and nuances of a cat, and the Xbox release date announcement clip further cements that. The game's world is painstakingly designed, keeping in mind its feline protagonist.

Based on the erstwhile real-life Kowloon Walled City, the game's premise involves a cat falling into a walled city. Humans are long gone, and anthropomorphic robots populate urban spaces. The primary adversary is a strain of mutant bacteria. While interacting with the robots is a unique experience, the primary companion is B-12, an AI inhabiting a small drone.

While the primary goal involves reuniting the cat protagonist with its feline family, the game's social commentary touches on topics like class disparity, racism, resistance in the face of adversity, and the significance of waste.

BlueTwelve Studio's indie title remains one of my favorite games of the past year, and I will be eager to see their next project. The developers have also announced that a macOS port is in the works.

