Apple just launched the macOS 14 Sonoma at Apple WWDC 2023 in Cupertino, California. It is the 14th update of macOS And comes with a fresh get-up and new features. The operating system supports new Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and Mac Studio devices. If you want to update your Macbook to the macOS 14 Sonoma, this article will help you.

Apple macOS 14 launched at WWDC 2023: Features, supported devices, beta, and more

Apple just launched the latest macOS 14 at WWDC 2023. Each operating system is named after places in California, with the latest release officially titled Sonoma, along with the codename Sunburst.

Just like expert Apple analyst Mark Gurman mentioned, it's just a refinement of the existing macOS Ventura as opposed to a huge update.

macOS 14 Sonoma: New features

Sonoma comes with a few unique features, like compatibility with the latest VisionOS of Apple Vision Pro AR/VR headset. Apple is trying to broaden its macOS compatibility with its ecosystem. In light of that, the operating system will also support features like passkeys, new widgets, and in-app updates.

The new macOS 14 Sonoma is coming with a host of customization features, including a new screensaver option much like Apple TV, with the all-new widgets feature. The video-calling experience has also been redefined with different overlays and new video effects for FaceTime, Zoom, Webex, and other third-party video-calling apps.

The new Game Mode will optimize CPU and GPU for better gaming performance. It will also offer better support by lowering the latency on AirPods and third-party controllers from Microsoft Xbox and Sony PlayStation. Famous game designer Hideo Kojima gave a surprise appearance at the event and announced that his latest video game, Death Stranding: Director's Cut, will be available for Mac devices. He appreciated the new Game Mode and mentioned that his team is working on releasing new titles for Mac OS.

Coupled with these, there are tons of updates for the Safari browser. The Private Mode has gotten even more secure, capable of blocking new URL trackers from loading while removing existing trackers. Much like Google Chrome, the new "Profile" feature in Safari will now allow users to create specific profiles for work and personal activities. These profiles will contain separate data and cookies.

macOS 14 Sonoma: Release date and supported Mac devices

Any Mac devices launched after 2017 will support the latest macOS 14 Sonoma. The list includes:

2017 MacBook and newer

2018 Mac mini and newer

2018 MacBook Air and newer

2019 Mac Pro and newer

2022 Mac Studio

The new Sonoma update will be available on these mentioned Mac devices by the end of the year.

That covers everything Apple released about macOS 14 Sonoma at the WWDC 2023. Only a few months are left before its arrival, and this latest update will definitely improve your overall Mac-using experience. For fresh updates on Apple World Wide Developers Conference 2023, check out our dedicated section.

