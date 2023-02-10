The Woman King director subtly blames racism for failure of her film

The recent Oscars ceremony saw many notable films and artists go unrecognized, including the historical drama The Woman King. Directed by talented filmmaker Gina Prince Bythewood, The Woman King was highly praised by audiences and received positive reviews from critics as well.

The film's positive reception and critical acclaim are a testament to the talent and hard work of Prince Bythewood and the cast. The snub of The Woman King from the Oscars has sparked discussions about the role of race in the film industry and the challenges that black artists face.

The Woman King's omission from the Oscars

A still from The Woman King (Image via Sony Pictures)

In response to the Oscar snub, Prince Bythewood expressed her disappointment and referred to systemic and insidious forces that she feels may have played a role in the omission.

In an interview, she stated that many Academy members had no desire to see the film and blamed racism for the film's failure to receive any nominations.

"I was struck by the Academy members who simply didn’t want to see the film."

vitamin turf wars @goldassring Great points from Gina Prince Bythewood about why a “Woman King” shut out was so devastating. Great points from Gina Prince Bythewood about why a “Woman King” shut out was so devastating. https://t.co/nHxA33ylaw

Despite its positive reception, the movie struggled financially. It had a production budget of 50 million dollars and a worldwide box office of 94 million dollars, which falls short of the estimated break-even point.

This has led some to question the ability of black women to lead the box office, a narrative that Prince Bythewood has previously expressed concern about. She pointed out that there was so much love for the film, which was a success in the world, but lamented that the Oscars shutout was "sad and pathetic."

Before the movie was released, Viola Davis, one of the film's stars, had expressed her desire for the movie to be the standard, not just a moment in time. She said that if people did not come to see the film, it would support the narrative that black people and black women cannot lead the box office globally.

However, as it turned out, the people spoke and had no interest in the movie.

The subjectivity of the Oscars

95th Academy Awards will be presented on March 12, 2023 (Image via Getty)

The omission of The Woman King from the Oscars has once again sparked discussions about the role of race in the film industry and the challenges black artists face.

The film's financial performance raises questions about the viability of black-led movies in the industry and highlights the need for continued support and representation. It is important to note that the film industry has been promoting diversity, including creating rules to ensure proper representation.

The Oscars' omission of the film has sparked discussions about the role of race in the industry and the challenges black artists face. It is not fair to blame racism for the lack of recognition without considering other factors, such as subjective preferences and the financial realities of the industry.

Final thoughts

The Woman King's Oscar snub reignites discussion on representation and inclusion in the film industry (Image via Sony Pictures)

Hollywood has been promoting diversity and representation. However, the failure of The Woman King to receive any recognition from the Oscars suggests that there may still be systemic and insidious forces at work that conspire against black female artists.

The film's director and star has expressed disappointment and frustration, but it is clear that the Academy voters did not believe the movie was worthy of recognition.

Poll : 0 votes