Anthony Mackie speaks out on the writers' strike and the possibilities of actors joining forces

Anthony Mackie, known for his portrayal of Captain America, has shared his thoughts on the ongoing writers' strike and proposed the idea of actors uniting in response.

There is speculation about a potential Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television, and Radio Artists strike in reaction to the recent Writer's Guild of America strike.

The cinematic landscape, particularly the MCU, is under intense pressure due to the unresolved negotiations between actors and their respective guilds and the continued WGA strike.

With MCU's future geared up for the next part of Phase 5, these circumstances could create substantial disruptions.

Anthony Mackie on the shifting Hollywood landscape

Anthony Mackie: A leading voice for change in Hollywood's shifting landscape (Image via Getty)

In the midst of the writers' strike initiated by the Writer's Guild of America (WGA), there have been tumultuous discussions surrounding the rising threat of AI in writing rooms and wage-related disputes.

The WGA had set a work suspension for its members as early as May. While the Directors Guild has successfully brokered a deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and AMPTP over AI and streaming residuals have yet to resolve.

Anthony Mackie, the new Captain America, has spoken candidly about these uncertainties. In an unfiltered discussion with Inverse, he expressed concern over the bleak future of the MCU if the SAG-AFTRA negotiations prove unsuccessful.

“It’s a sh*t show if we go on strike.” The only way forward, he adds, is for the studios to come to the bargaining table with a fair deal. “They’re going to have to. Unless they get a bunch of f*cking YouTubers to make Avengers 5!”

In addition, Mackie has been critical of the industry's shift from valuing artistry and innovation to focusing primarily on profits and shareholder satisfaction.

According to him, this shift, mainly after major companies bought out studios, led to internal exploitation and degradation of the industry.

"Once the studios went public and were bought out by major companies, we were fu*ked. It's no longer about art. It's no longer about interesting, fun work. It's about end-of-the-quarter profit sharing. It's about shareholders. So you're literally just r*ping and pillaging the industry. It's cannibalism."

Anthony Mackie returns to the MCU as Captain America in Brave New World

Anthony Mackie soars back into action as Captain America in the exhilarating Brave New World (Image via Marvel Studios)

Anthony Mackie is set to dive back into the MCU in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World. Formerly titled Captain America: New World Order, the film represents the MCU's next phase and brings enormous pressure.

Despite this, Mackie remains optimistic, buoyed by an exceptional cast and a crew with which he shares past camaraderie.

Despite his pivotal role in the MCU, Mackie confesses his confusion over the intricate interconnectedness of the Marvel universe in the same conversation with Inverse. As he prepares for his pivotal role, he humorously remarks:

“I don’t know. I don’t even know what the multiverse is. Dude, I have no idea what it is.”

Anthony Mackie advocates for change in Hollywood while preparing for his lead role in Captain America: Brave New World. He speaks out about industry focus and is a spokesperson for equity and artistic integrity. Mackie is a Marvel superhero and a determined advocate for positive change.

Captain America 4 is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024.

