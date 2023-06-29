Captain America 4: Harrison Ford's intriguing role as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross unveiled

New insights into the forthcoming Captain America 4 have been unveiled by Anthony Mackie, revealing the involvement of distinguished Hollywood star Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross.

The tragic passing of William Hurt in 2022 led to the decision to bring in Ford, a respected luminary in the film industry, to carry forward the legacy of Thunderbolt Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ford's inaugural appearance as the dynamic character will be in the upcoming Captain America: Brave New World, sharing screen space with Mackie's freshly minted Captain America. The filming of Brave New World is ongoing, but due to unforeseen circumstances, its release date has been deferred to July 2024.

Anthony Mackie discusses Harrison Ford's role as Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America 4

Anthony Mackie shares insights into Harrison Ford's portrayal of Thunderbolt Ross in the upcoming Captain America movie (Image via Marvel Studios)

In a recent interaction with Inverse, Anthony Mackie unfolded the first official information concerning Harrison Ford's portrayal of Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: Brave New World.

Mackie, who plays the successor to Steve Rogers as Captain America, disclosed that Cap and Ross have a relationship of constant friction. He said:

"We spent a good bit of time together. Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That's their relationship in the storyline."

It is crucial to recall the significant on-screen encounter between Ross and Wilson in Captain America: Civil War, which led to the latter's imprisonment. Mackie's reference to spending considerable time with Ford indicates that Ross' role in Brave New World is likely substantial.

Mackie also shared his initial experience sharing the set with the iconic Harrison Ford:

"The first day was so intimidating. I was so f***ing nervous I couldn't remember my lines. He's Harrison f***ing Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he's such a cool guy. He's everything a movie star should be. He would say, 'Let's shoot this piece of shit.' And everybody was like,' Yeah, let's shoot this shit.'"

Rumors and speculations surrounding Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross's transformation in Captain America 4

Rumors and speculations surrounding Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross's transformation in Captain America 4

Although Ford seemed indifferent when quizzed about the potential transformation of his character into Red Hulk, it doesn't negate the possibility of this development being a crucial element of the forthcoming film.

Past speculations suggested a change in Ross's role in the film, stating that he might no longer serve as the United States Secretary of State and could be in the pursuit of establishing his version of a "new world order."

Whether or not Ross's transformation into a giant beast will be part of the storyline remains a mystery that will likely be unraveled upon the film's release or possibly in a promotional trailer.

Rumors suggest a potential return of the film rights to Hulk to Disney, as the Incredible Hulk's Liv Tyler and Tim Blake Nelson reappear in Captain America 4. This could open doors for the debut of Red Hulk in the MCU, possibly via Brave New World.

Starring Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford, Captain America: Brave New World is set to premiere on July 26, 2024.

